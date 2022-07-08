ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, MN

Man Hospitalized After Houston County Crash

By TJ Leverentz
 3 days ago
Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News)- A La Crosse man was injured after crashing his vehicle in Houston County Thursday evening. The State Patrol accident report says the crash happened along Hwy. 44...

myaustinminnesota.com

Grand Meadow woman injured in two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 63 in Mower County Friday afternoon

A Grand Meadow woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 63 in Mower County Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2010 Buick Enclave being driven by 62-year old Gale Denise Gavin of Grand Meadow was traveling southbound on Highway 63 at approximately 2:29 p.m. Friday afternoon, and a 2009 Volkswagen Passat being driven by 43-year old Shaun Michael Jordan of Spring Valley was northbound on Highway 63 when a tire came off of Jordan’s vehicle and struck Gavin’s vehicle at mile marker 22 in Racine Township.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
Y-105FM

Grand Meadow Woman Injured After Tire Came Off Another Car

Racine, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Grand Meadow woman was injured Friday afternoon in a freak traffic crash. The State Patrol says 62-year-old Gale Gavin was driving south on Highway 63 when a tire came off a car traveling in the opposite direction and struck her vehicle. The incident was reported around 2:30 PM just south of Racine in Mower County.
GRAND MEADOW, MN
Y-105FM

Rochester Shooting Investigation Leads to Discovery of Fentanyl

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman is facing felony drug charges after police reported discovering fentanyl in her home while executing a search warrant related to a shooting investigation. 48-year-old Maria Slawson made her first appearance in Olmsted County Court Friday. The criminal complaint indicates police found over 19...
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

What Happens When a Semi Smashes Into a MnDOT Vehicle in Minnesota

It recently happened along I-90 in Minnesota, when a semi smashed right into a Minnesota Department of Transportation vehicle. The damage is intense. Looking at the photos, it's tough to believe that both drivers in this recent crash suffered only minor injuries. The result could have been much worse, as MnDOT noted in a recent post on their Facebook and Instagram pages.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Two Rochester Rochester Teens Injured in Alcohol-Involved Crash

The State Patrol says alcohol was involved in a crash this morning in Pine Island that injured two Rochester teenagers and an Austin woman. The State Patrol says the Austin woman, 22-year-old Nyarehr Malith, was driving south on Highway 52 when the car left the roadway and crashed at the Goodhue County Road 11 interchange. The crash was reported around 6:15 a.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Investigators ID Body Found in Mississippi River Near Winona

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the woman whose body was found in the Mississippi River near Winona. Investigators identified the woman as 61-year-old Diana Bork of Independence, WI. Deputies say a group of people fishing on an island near Winona discovered her body Tuesday afternoon.
WINONA, MN
Y-105FM

Guns, Drugs Recovered in Rochester Shooting Investigation Arrests

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police made three arrests after executing a pair of search warrants related to a shooting investigation on Thursday. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said two Rochester residents, 30-year-old Kacey Kamara and 37-year-old Larry Jackson, were arrested in connection with a June 3 shooting that took place on the 1,000 block of West Center St. Both men are being referred for second-degree assault and reckless discharge of a firearm.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Crash Leads to Felony Drug Charge for Rochester Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing charges after authorities reportedly discovered over 10 grams of heroin under a vehicle he was driving. 36-year-old Kevin Mitchel was charged for felony 2nd degree drug possession in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. The criminal complaint states police responded to a single-vehicle crash in southeast Rochester on Tuesday. The complaint says police searched the vehicle Mitchel was driving after officers detected the odor of marijuana. Officers later learned the vehicle driven by Mitchell belonged to his girlfriend.
ROCHESTER, MN
Radio Iowa

Fundraiser will benefit family of State Trooper who died in accident

A charity golf tournament scheduled for this weekend will benefit the family of an Iowa State trooper who died in a crash in northeast Iowa last fall. Trooper Dennis Schnathorst, a member of the Hamilton County Peace Officers Association, says every year there’s a different recipient chosen. “This year we have selected Holly Benda,” Schnathorst says. “Her husband, Trooper Ted Benda, was tragically killed in October in a traffic accident while on duty, responding to assist some other agencies.”
WEBSTER CITY, IA
Y-105FM

Watch Out: Another Invasive Plant Just Spotted in Rochester

There are a lot of trees and plants that are growing in southeast Minnesota right now, including a few that shouldn't be here-- like this invasive plant I just spotted. We've heard for several years already about how some invasive plants have found their way to Rochester and southeast Minnesota. Like, say, the always-nasty wild parsnip. (It's the invasive plant you don't want to touch because touching even a small part of it and then being exposed to sunlight can cause some really not-so-fun burns.)
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Charges Reveal More Info on Early May Rochester Shooting

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have brought charges against a young man and teenager for their alleged involvement in a Rochester shooting that happened in early May. The criminal complaint against 20-year-old Demonte Simmons accuses him of attempting to rob a motorist and shooting him in the leg...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Mayo Clinic Begins Testing for Monkey Pox

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Mayo Clinic is now able to test for Monkeypox. In an announcement made Monday, Mayo Clinic officials say the tests will be performed in Rochester. Officials say Mayo Clinic’s Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology has the ability to increase testing capacity if needed. The department will use CDC's orthopoxvirus test kit.
ROCHESTER, MN
winonaradio.com

Update on Hwy 43 and Mankato Ave. Construction Project

(KWNO)- The Minnesota Department of Transportation released an update on the Hwy 43 and Mankato Ave. construction project on Friday. Mike Dougherty of MNDOT says there shouldn’t be any large traffic changes yet but next week, access to buildings like Dairy Queen and the YMCA will be restricted, and only possess one roadway to gain access.
WINONA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

MnDOT Just Made Another Dumb Decision About a Rochester Highway

You've got to hand it to officials at the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT)-- they just made another boneheaded decision about a busy highway near Rochester. The intersections along the stretch of Highway 14 west of Rochester all the way to Byron have been the site of many dangerous crashes for quite a while. The intersection at CSAH 44 (formerly County Road 104) is particularly dangerous, as is the median crossing at 7th Street northwest.
ROCHESTER, MN
