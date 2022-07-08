Man Hospitalized After Houston County Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Fire Department responded to a downtown parking ramp this afternoon because of the presence of smoke in the structure. A news release says the call from the Second Street Southeast Parking Ramp came in shortly before 12:15 PM. The first firefighters to arrive at the scene discovered light smoke in the utility area. A spokesman says the smoke was coming from an electrical panel but the exact source has yet to be determined.

