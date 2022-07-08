ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, MN

Man Hospitalized After Houston County Crash

By TJ Leverentz
 3 days ago
Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News)- A La Crosse man was injured after crashing his vehicle in Houston County Thursday evening. The State Patrol accident report says the crash happened along Hwy. 44...

Grand Meadow woman injured in two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 63 in Mower County Friday afternoon

MOWER COUNTY, MN
Grand Meadow Woman Injured After Tire Came Off Another Car

Racine, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Grand Meadow woman was injured Friday afternoon in a freak traffic crash. The State Patrol says 62-year-old Gale Gavin was driving south on Highway 63 when a tire came off a car traveling in the opposite direction and struck her vehicle. The incident was reported around 2:30 PM just south of Racine in Mower County.
GRAND MEADOW, MN
Rochester Shooting Investigation Leads to Discovery of Fentanyl

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman is facing felony drug charges after police reported discovering fentanyl in her home while executing a search warrant related to a shooting investigation. 48-year-old Maria Slawson made her first appearance in Olmsted County Court Friday. The criminal complaint indicates police found over 19...
ROCHESTER, MN
Man Reportedly in Critical Condition After Rochester Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is believed to be in critical condition after crashing a motor scooter at a shopping complex Thursday night. Rochester police say video from the 1900 block of Broadway Ave. South shows the 37-year-old was northbound when he took a slight right and collided with a concrete pole and then a parked vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
Body of Wisconsin woman found in Mississippi River identified

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The body of a woman found in the Mississippi River Tuesday is identified. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says the body is 61-year-old Diana Bork of Independence. Bork was found in the river near Winona, Minnesota. According to the sheriff, a person fishing on an...
WINONA, MN
What Happens When a Semi Smashes Into a MnDOT Vehicle in Minnesota

It recently happened along I-90 in Minnesota, when a semi smashed right into a Minnesota Department of Transportation vehicle. The damage is intense. Looking at the photos, it's tough to believe that both drivers in this recent crash suffered only minor injuries. The result could have been much worse, as MnDOT noted in a recent post on their Facebook and Instagram pages.
MINNESOTA STATE
Two Rochester Rochester Teens Injured in Alcohol-Involved Crash

The State Patrol says alcohol was involved in a crash this morning in Pine Island that injured two Rochester teenagers and an Austin woman. The State Patrol says the Austin woman, 22-year-old Nyarehr Malith, was driving south on Highway 52 when the car left the roadway and crashed at the Goodhue County Road 11 interchange. The crash was reported around 6:15 a.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
Investigators ID Body Found in Mississippi River Near Winona

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the woman whose body was found in the Mississippi River near Winona. Investigators identified the woman as 61-year-old Diana Bork of Independence, WI. Deputies say a group of people fishing on an island near Winona discovered her body Tuesday afternoon.
Crash Near Rochester Airport Injures Two

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A two-vehicle collision near the Rochester International Airport sent two people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened along Hwy. 30 at Helgerson Dr. SW. The State Patrol crash report says 32-year-old Heidi Haugen of Austin was traveling east on Hwy. 30 and 78-year-old Jeanette Grinager of Eyota was heading west on Hwy. 30. The two vehicles collided in the intersection with Helgerson Dr.
ROCHESTER, MN
Two suspects in triple murder probably will have separate trials in La Crosse

The chances are slim that two suspects in a triple homicide will be tried together in La Crosse County. The DA’s office says it will not seek a joint trial for Nya Thao and co-defendant Khamthaneth Rattanasack in the July 2021 shooting deaths of three men at a quarry near West Salem. Thao is already scheduled to go on trial next June.
LA CROSSE, WI
Changes Coming to Hwy. 14 Between Rochester and Byron

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Changes are coming to a pair of intersections along Hwy. 14 between Rochester and Byron. MnDOT announced Thursday that by mid-August motorists will no longer be able to cross Hwy. 14 at the intersections of Olmsted County Rd. 44 and 7th St. NW. A MnDOT press release says the changes are part of an effort to improve the safety of the Hwy. 14 corridor west of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Firefighters Respond to Smoke in Downtown Parking Ramp

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Fire Department responded to a downtown parking ramp this afternoon because of the presence of smoke in the structure. A news release says the call from the Second Street Southeast Parking Ramp came in shortly before 12:15 PM. The first firefighters to arrive at the scene discovered light smoke in the utility area. A spokesman says the smoke was coming from an electrical panel but the exact source has yet to be determined.
Guns, Drugs Recovered in Rochester Shooting Investigation Arrests

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police made three arrests after executing a pair of search warrants related to a shooting investigation on Thursday. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said two Rochester residents, 30-year-old Kacey Kamara and 37-year-old Larry Jackson, were arrested in connection with a June 3 shooting that took place on the 1,000 block of West Center St. Both men are being referred for second-degree assault and reckless discharge of a firearm.
ROCHESTER, MN
Body Found Floating in River in Buffalo County

(KWNO)- An adult female body was found dead in the river yesterday in Buffalo County, says Winona County Sheriff’s Office. Winona County Sherriffs were first called to the scene before it was realized the incident was in the jurisdiction of Buffalo County. A dive team and investigating team for...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
