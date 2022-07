The official newsletter from MH Ventures on June 8 confirmed its arrival in the GameFi ecosystem of the RPG Eizper Chain. Set to be a role-playing game, the new product is expected to bring GameFi to the next level in its evolution through a more polished and sophisticated outlook. The Sangnila Blockchain powers the game for better security and transparency during the gameplay.

