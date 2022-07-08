ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

News Briefs 7/8/22

Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

Speaker of the House Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf, D-Rehoboth Beach, will speak at the Wednesday, July 13 meeting of Delaware’s 14th District Democratic Committee. He will discuss the just-completed legislative session and report on the latest bills passed in 2022. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. with a...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

 

Cape Gazette

Delaware approves more funding for open space

The Delaware Legislature approved an additional $10 million in funding to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control for open-space protection in fiscal year 2023, bringing the total amount available to $20 million. This is being celebrated by the Delaware Land Protection Coalition, which began advocating for an increase in funding late last year.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Donovan-Smith residents meet with Lewes officials

During the process to annex the Donovan-Smith Manufactured Home Park, Lewes officials stressed just how strict city code is and the diligence required from homeowners to abide by it. Seeking reprieve from deplorable conditions in the park, residents said they prepared to shoulder such tasks during the public hearing April...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex land-use applications increase in FY2022

It comes as no surprise that land-use applications in Sussex County are increasing. During the annual comprehensive plan report to Sussex County Council June 28, Planning & Zoning Director Jamie Whitehouse provided a land-use update and progress report. Counties and municipalities are required by state law to review and update...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Residents: Rental ordinance needs public hearings

Sussex County Council will have to decide whether or not public hearings are part of the proposed Sussex County Rental Unit Program ordinance. As it's written, only site-plan reviews are required. Residents who testified during a June 28 public hearing said hearings must be included. While only a few residents...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton officials set course on Chestnut Crossing punch list

Milton officials and residents of the Chestnut Crossing development are ready to begin a process that would complete necessary road and sidewalk improvements to dedicate the streets to the town. Chestnut Crossing is a 25-lot subdivision on 12 acres off Chestnut Street, neighboring Dogfish Head’s brewery. The subdivision held its...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Letter way off base about Milton

I am compelled to respond to Paul Greenblath, who so inelegantly chastised the vice mayor of Milton Town Council, Randi Meredith, in your recent Friday paper. Mr. Greenblath’s need for personal attacks and unsolicited political advice reveal his lack of understanding and care for Milton. His sexism is showing – calling a civil servant of the town hysterical is something reserved only for uppity women. His ideas for Ms. Meredith to focus on the Milton Police Department to up her political ambitions suggest she is only using the council as a steppingstone, not to better the community. Rubbish.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Walter D. Peretiatko Sr., Army veteran

Walter D. Peretiatko Sr., 92, of Lewes, went to be with the Lord Friday, July 8, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare. Born Sept. 4, 1929, in Rawa Ruska, Austria (now Ukraine), he was the son of the late William Peretiatko and Mary Zychaiti Peretiatko. He grew up in Europe during the German occupation of Ukraine. In the early 1940s, he and his sister, Lydia, fled Ukraine just before the end of WWII.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Beebe Medical Foundation appoints Richard Sokolov to board

Beebe Medical Foundation recently approved Richard Sokolov as a new member of its board of directors. He will begin his term of service Friday, Aug. 12. “The foundation board is thrilled to welcome Rick Sokolov, especially as the foundation embraces Beebe’s new five-year strategic plan, One Beebe. Sokolov will be a great asset as we explore possibilities for future growth of our areas of service, which is necessary to ensure the best patient experience for our patients and their families,” said Christian Hudson, Beebe Medical Foundation board chair.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton Community Foundation thanks Mark Carter

As noted June 21 in a Cape Gazette article, Mark Carter was the individual at Dogfish Head Brewery who supported events and fundraising efforts for nonprofit organizations. The Milton Community Foundation had the great pleasure of working with Mark, as his support and the support of Dogfish was and is invaluable to small nonprofits such as ours. The board of MCF wishes Mark all the best as he becomes a valuable member of the Center for the Inland Bays. Thank you, Mark.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Lisa Morris named Cape assistant supervisor of human resources

For the first time in 25 years, Cape Henlopen School District educator Lisa Morris will not be surrounded by children at work. “I’ve been so busy it hasn’t really hit me yet,” she said. “I will miss the kids. I think in September there may be some tears.”
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Local letter carriers raise most food in state for annual drive

18908 Rehoboth Mall Blvd. For the second straight year, letter carriers from Lewes and Rehoboth Beach collected more food for the annual Stamp Out Hunger campaign than any other group in the state. All told, in one day, the group collected 32,400 pounds of food. The U.S. Postal Service’s annual...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Rotary awards scholarships to school of nursing students

The Lewes-Rehoboth Rotary Club recently presented its annual scholarships to Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing students from funds raised by club projects during the 2020-21 club year. Sara Wallace of Greenwood, Madisyn Williams of Felton, and Jessica Rigby of Magnolia are the recipients of the Moore-Eschenbach-Gallery Scholarships, named in...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Inn at Rehoboth celebrates remodel with ribbon cutting

The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the reopening of the newly remodeled Inn at Rehoboth June 22. Guests enjoyed refreshments, tours and networking at the newly renovated hotel at 36012 Airport Road in Rehoboth Beach. Owned and operated by SSN Hotels group, the...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Kathleen Mae Shockley, Stockley retiree

Kathleen Mae Shockley, 83, of Frankford, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022, at home. She was born Oct. 28, 1938, in Laurel, to the late Elmer and Margaret Ryan Donovan. In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband Martin Shockley in 2002, a grandson Thomas Cannon in 2015, a daughter Brenda Cannon in 2020, and a son Jeffrey Shockley Feb. 20, 2022, as well as five siblings, Betty Toomey, Thomas Donovan, Wanda Kozik, Debbie Donovan and Margaret Taylor.
FRANKFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Keep politics out of the Doo-Dah Parade

The annual Fourth of July Lewes Doo-Dah Parade did not disappoint with its array of enthusiastic participants and onlookers. As in the past, tractors, fire engines, various decorated vehicles, bikes, wagons, an always-fabulous drum corps, a few water balloons, the bubble man, and the Statue of Liberty, among others, proudly displayed their patriotism for our country. Unfortunately, the parade became political this year, as a group decided to protest the current state of affairs against the GOP. Understandably, recent events have precipitated an impassioned response; however, the Fourth of July Doo-Dah Parade should be the one event where we set aside our differences and simply celebrate our independence. Please let the Doo-Dah Parade remain a light-hearted, joyous event, not a venue for protest and controversy. We can leave that for the rest of the 364 days of the year.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Beebe welcomes cardiothoracic surgeon Marisa Amaral

Beebe Healthcare announced board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon Marisa H. Amaral, MD, MS, has joined its medical staff. Amaral sees patients at Beebe Cardiothoracic Surgery in Lewes and in-hospital at Beebe's Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus. Cardiothoracic surgeons focus on surgeries in the chest cavity, such as heart and lung. Amaral specializes in surgeries of the lung and chest wall, while Drs. Ted Stephenson and Steven Marra focus on the heart.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Keith Mack and Ed Shockley ask “What Happened?”

For locals in the Cape Region, Keith Mack and Ed Shockley likely don’t need an introduction. The duo have been musical institutions in the area for the majority of the 21st century, whether playing together, solo or in other bands. However, the pair also have a long history together, playing in the early 1990s in a band called Cries. It was during that time Mack and Shockley wrote song demos that were never released publicly ... until now. Mack and Shockley’s new album “What Happened” with those songs is set to release Friday, July 29.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Friendly’s Restaurant reopens in Rehoboth Beach

Nothing pairs better in the summertime than ice cream and the beach. Fortunately for Rehoboth Beach locals and visitors, Friendly’s Restaurant reopened July 1, showcasing renovations including a new drive-thru feature. In addition to Friendly’s famous ice cream, the family-favorite restaurant is now serving delicious food from a revamped menu.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

NEW Charcuteries & Munch Boxes at Lewes Coffee!

❤️ Support Local!!! Lewes Coffee NOW carries Sweet Bites Charcuteries’ cheeses, charcuteries, Munch Boxes & Kiddocuteries! (Restocked every Thursday, and different every week!) ￼Everything you need to grab n’ go this summer - all in one place! ￼￼. Sweet Bites Charcuterie proudly used non-gmo and...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

East Coast Garden Center summer classes start July 20

The East Coast Garden Center summer class series will begin with a Welcome to Delaware session set for 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 20, in person at the center at 30366 Cordrey Road, Millsboro. Classes continue weekly through Aug. 17, and include presentations and examples for hands-on plant familiarization. The fee...
MILLSBORO, DE

