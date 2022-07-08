One injured in crash west of Brookville

MULBERRY, Ohio — 7:40 p.m. Miami Township Fire and EMS stated on Twitter that the pedestrian was transported to University Hospital via Air Care. There is no information on the condition of the pedestrian. 7:29 p.m. First responders are on scene of a crash involving a pedestrian, Monday evening.
JACKSONBURG, Ohio — Butler County first responders are on scene of a motorcycle crash with a potentially serious injury, Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Dispatchers confirmed a single motorcycle crash on Jacksonburg Road at Tolbert Road. Air Care...
HAMILTON, Ohio — A crash has closed a large section of Hamilton Cleves Road in the City of Hamilton, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash between Hine Road and Smith Road near the mobile home...
The accident took place late Saturday night. (Sunman, Ind.) – An accident is under investigation after a pedestrian was struck near Sunman. Ripley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the accident on Saturday around 10:15 p.m. Deputies say Derrick Poston, 40, of Dayton, Ohio, was walking northbound along the...
ENGLEWOOD — Emergency crews were called to respond to a crash involving a mail truck in Englewood Monday afternoon. Englewood Dispatch confirmed crews were called to respond to the crash in the 400 block of North Main Street. The crash was reported around 4.p.m., according to initial reports. Video...
— A pedestrian suffered a broken arm when he was hit by a vehicle late Saturday night on State Road 101 north of Sunman. The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Derrick Poston was walking north along State Road 101 around 10:15 pm when a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Tre Maine Horn of Sunman struck Poston’s left arm with the vehicle’s passenger-side mirror.
COVINGTON — At least two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover accident early Monday morning in Covington. Crews responded to the 5600 block of North Range Line Road near US-36 at around 4:55 a.m., according to Miami County Dispatch. Video from the scene shows at least...
JACKSON COUNTY, IN — Indiana State Police say a Wisconsin man led troopers on a pursuit through two counties Sunday before being taken into custody on multiple charges. The incident began at approximately 8:45 am when Master Trooper Gary Thalls observed a 2009 BMW passenger car traveling northbound on I-65 near the 51-mile marker in Jackson County in excess of 100 miles per hour.
FLORENCE, Ky. — A crash is causing delays along southbound I-71/75 at Exit 181 toward KY-18. Slow traffic is backed up to Exit 184 toward KY-236. Authorities advise motorists to expect delays of up to 30 minuets. For live traffic updates, click here. This story will be updated with...
CINCINNATI — According to the Cincinnati Fire Department, officials responded to a report of a man floating down the Ohio River at 10:50 a.m. on Sunday. Officials said the 911 caller spotted the person from their boat and was able to throw the victim a life vest until Cincinnati Fire Department boats were able to arrive on the scene.
MORAINE — UPDATE: 1:37 p.m. (July 11):. The body of a missing man that had been the subject of a multi-day search on the Great Miami River in downtown Dayton was recovered Sunday morning. Cole Estes, 35, of West Alexandria, was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office as...
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The body of a male that had been the subject of a multi-day search on the Great Miami River in downtown Dayton has been recovered. Positive identification of the male has been made as the missing person reported to have entered the water near W. Monument Avenue early Friday morning, according to the Dayton Fire Department.
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for two suspects involved in a Monday morning robbery in College Hill. Dispatchers say the call came in just before 11 a.m. reporting that a mail carrier was robbed at gun point while delivering mail on Knollwood Lane. Dispatchers reported that the suspects...
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Beavercreek are looking for a man suspected of robbing a grocery store. The Beavercreek Police Department said on Facebook that the incident happened on Friday, June 24 around 3:10 p.m. at the Kroger on Dayton Xenia Road. A man went to the register...
CINCINNATI — Officials are searching for two escaped inmates who escaped through a broken window of the River City Correctional Center. The sheriff's office said the two inmates, Shawn Black, 29, and Thomas Cromwell, 27, escaped between midnight and 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Above video: WLWT headlines from 12...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind — Law enforcement in Bartholomew County said they're grateful that a deputy was able to walk away after his patrol car was hit by a drunk driver early Saturday morning. Deputy Billy Bryant pulled over a vehicle for an equipment violation just before 3:30 a.m., according...
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal shooting in Mt. Airy. Officers say they responded to the Groesbeck Gardens Apartments on Pameleen Court shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday night. Authorities say they found Jacoby Donaldson, 20, dead at the scene. No suspects have been identified or named. Anyone...
