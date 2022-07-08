ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest suspect in Herington drive-by shooting

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HERINGTON—Law enforcement authorities investigating a drive-by shooting in Herington have made an arrest. On Wednesday, police were dispatched to a reported shooting at the intersection of S. B Street and Day Street in Herington,...

MHK woman arrested in connection with arson

Riley County Police Department has arrested 37 year old, Mahbooba Babrakzai in connection with the structure fire in Manhattan on Sunday afternoon. Following the investigation into the structure at 901/903 Thurston in Manhattan, Babrakzai was arrested for four counts of aggravated arson, substantial risk to great bodily harm. Bond has...
Sheriff: Animal startled Kan. teen before accidental shooting

LYON COUNTY —A Kansas teen was injured in an accidental shooting on Sunday in Lyon County. Just before 1a.m., a 16-year-old Hartford, Kansas boy was carrying fishing gear and a .22-caliber handgun down an embankment in the 1400 block of Road M near the Neosho River south of Emporia to go fishing, according to a media release from the sheriff's office.
Riley County Arrest Report July 10

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. JEREMY JAMES BUCKLEY, 21, Junction City, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. TIFFANY SHARMANE MATHIS,...
Salina woman dies in head-on crash Sunday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 38-year-old Salina woman was killed Sunday in Saline County when a 16-year-old driver crossed the center lines and hit her head-on. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported on Sunday evening that Jennifer Michelle Wangerin, 38, was driving east on Magnolia Road at 4:36 p.m. in a Dodge Ram 3500 when Joseph Owens, 16, of Solomon, driving a Jeep Commander, crossed the center line for unknown reasons and hit Wangerin head-on.
Dangerous animal causes Kansas teen to shoot self in leg

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) – A dangerous animal accidentally caused a Kansas teen to shoot himself. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, a 16-year-old boy from Harford was headed down an embankment to the Dry Creek stream in Emporia with fishing gear and a .22 caliber handgun when he was […]
Suspected Thieves Caught on Camera

Salina Police are seeking tips in case involving a couple of suspected thieves who were caught on camera. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the week. Police say on Wednesday, June 22nd at 5:47 PM, officers were sent to Marshall’s at 2450 S. 9th in regards to a theft and unlawful use of a financial card. The victim reported that while shopping, an unknown female subject approached her and began asking questions. A short time later, the victim realized her wallet was missing from her cart. The victim soon discovered one of her financial cards had been used at Sam’s Club, 2919 Market Place, in Salina shortly after the theft occurred. Two transactions totaling over $8000 were made with the stolen card.
Lyon Co. juvenile shot attempting to flee dangerous animal

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old Lyon County juvenile was shot in the leg early Sunday morning while trying to escape a “dangerous animal”. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Blaine McComsey of Hartford, Kansas was carrying his fishing gear and a .22 caliber handgun down an embankment near the Neosho River, just south of Emporia, when he was “startled by a dangerous animal.”
Fatality Crash East of Salina

A Salina woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Jeep Commander was headed east on Magnolia Road. For an unknown reason it went left of center and crashed head on into an air coming Dodge Ram pickup truck which was pulling a trailer.
Lyon Co. juvenile confronted by ‘dangerous animal’ is shot

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A 16-year-old Lyon County juvenile is recovering this morning after being shot in the leg. Just after midnight on Sunday morning, 16-year-old Blaine Ashton McComsey of Hartford was carrying his fishing gear and a .22 caliber handgun down an embankment to go fishing when, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, […]
El Dorado man arrested for exploitation

One El Dorado man was arrested for the sexual exploitation of children through the use of electronic devices on June 30. The El Dorado Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence in El Dorado as part of an investigation reported by way of a cyber tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Fire damages house on Thurston Street in MHK

Manhattan Fire Department crews were called to the 900 block of Thurston shortly before 4:00pm Sunday afternoon for a structure fire. The 1-story duplex at 901/903 Thurston had smoke coming from the front of the building when crews arrived. The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes of firefighters arriving on...
UPDATE: 15-year-old Nevin has been located safe

UPDATE: As of 8:45 am, Riley County Police Department says Nevin was located safe. Their picture has been removed for privacy purposes. Riley County Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old who was last seen early Thursday, July 7. Nevin, also known as Siley, is 5'2" and weighs approximately 120...
Kansas Highway Patrol promotes Troop C's Davis to lieutenant

Colonel Herman T. Jones, Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol, announced today that Master Trooper Craig Davis has been promoted to Lieutenant and will serve Troop C/Zone A in north-central Kansas. Davis attended the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy and graduated with Class #25 in 1989. His initial duty station...
Kansas man hospitalized after semi rear-ends motorcycle

MARION COUNTY —A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 2p.m. Thursday in Marion County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Freightliner semi driven by Danny Liu, 43, Milford, Connecticut, was eastbound in the construction zone on U.S. 50 seven miles east of Florence. Three other vehicles were stopped at the flagger on the south shoulder of the eastbound lane.
East Emporia collision injures one

One person is reported injured after a collision in east Emporia Friday morning. First responders hurried to the area of Suth Avenue and Weaver Street shortly before 11 a.m. Initial reports indicated an SUV collided with a semi on Weaver, leaving one driver injured. NOTE: This story will be updated...
