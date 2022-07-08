ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France Expresses Its Solidarity With Japan After Killing of Ex-PM Abe

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) - France expresses its full solidarity with Japan after...

TODAY.com

Japan mourns Shinzo Abe, as potential motive comes to light

A private wake was held for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday. As the country grieves, authorities are gathering new details about his assassination and the alleged shooter’s motive. NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer reports for TODAY.July 11, 2022.
ASIA
BBC

Shinzo Abe death: Shock killing that could change Japan forever

Since news broke this morning of Shinzo Abe's shooting, messages have been pouring in from friends and contacts, all asking the same question: how could this have happened in Japan?. I felt much the same myself. Living here you get used to not thinking about violent crime. The identity of...
ASIA
Daily Mail

Tears for Japan's assassinated leader: Shinzo Abe's emotional wife travels with her husband's body as it is taken to temple for 'tsuya' ceremony for sending off the dead

Eyes shut tight with emotion, her staff bowing their heads in respect: This is how slain Japanese leader Shinzo Abe's wife left their Tokyo home for his wake today. Akie Abe, 60, was photographed with what seemed to be tears in her eyes as she sat in the front seat of the hearse carrying her husband's body early Monday.
ASIA
USA TODAY

Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Highland Park remembers victims of July 4 mass shooting. Funerals for the victims of the Highland Park Fourth of July shooting continued this weekend, with services for 69-year-old Eduardo Uvaldo and 63-year-old Jacquelyn "Jacki" Lovi Sundheim. Family, friends and elected officials, including Gov. J. B. Pritzker, Lieutenant Gov. Juliana Stratton, Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering and Highland Park's police chief, Lou Jogmen, attended services. The services come after a gunman fired more than 70 rounds from a rooftop with a legally purchased assault rifle during the annual Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
US News and World Report

Leader of Russian-Occupied Ukrainian Town Killed by Car Bomb -TASS

LONDON (Reuters) - The Russian-appointed administrator of a small town in the Russian-occupied east of Ukraine's Kharkiv region has been killed by a car bomb presumed to be the work of Ukrainian saboteurs, the regional occupation authorities said, according to Russia's TASS news agency. The military-civilian administration said Yevgeny Yunakov,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNET

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe Dies After Shooting

Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, was shot and killed Friday while delivering a speech in the city of Nara, 40 minutes east of Osaka. His death was first reported by Japan's state broadcaster NHK. Abe, 67, was speaking ahead of Japanese Upper House elections on Sunday. Police say that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PBS NewsHour

As Japan mourns, Abe’s death raises security questions

TOKYO (AP) — A top police official on Saturday acknowledged possible security lapses that allowed an assassin to fire his gun into former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while he was addressing a campaign rally, raising questions how could the attacker get so close behind him. Abe was shot...
ASIA
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea gives war death certificate to soldiers who died from COVID-19 symptoms

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korean soldiers who died of COVID-19 symptoms after participating in a military parade in April are receiving an honorable war death certificate that used to confer bereaved families with special privileges, but is essentially worthless these days, sources in the country told RFA.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Shinzo Abe's widow who broke the rules: Ex- DJ Akie, 60, champions LGBT rights and 'womenomics' that at times put her at odds with her conservative husband - but she stayed by his side through health issues and career woes

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has died in hospital after being shot at a campaign speech, is survived by his wife Akie, a progressive socialite and former radio DJ who broke with convention by carving out a role for herself on the world stage. The daughter of a...
SOCIETY
US News and World Report

Global Reaction to Killing of Japan's Former PM Abe

(Reuters) - Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving leader, died on Friday after being shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election. Abe, who sought to lift the economy out of chronic deflation with his bold "Abenomics" policies, beef up the military and counter China's growing clout, died at 67.
POLITICS
Atlas Obscura

Descending Into the Lush Underworld of China’s Newly Discovered Sinkhole

On a clear day in May 2022, scientist Yuanhai Zhang and explorer Lixin Chen stood on the edge of a giant hole, trying to get a glimpse inside. All they could see were plants. “Villagers today no longer go to the mountains to collect firewood and hunt for food, so plants have overtaken the Tiankeng,” says Chen, founder of the Guangxi 702 Cave Expedition Club, who led the expedition in Leye, in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
SCIENCE
US News and World Report

In Mideast, Biden Struggling to Shift Policy After Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden took office looking to reshape U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East, putting a premium on promoting democracy and human rights. In reality, he has struggled on several fronts to meaningfully separate his approach from former President Donald Trump's. Biden's visit to the region...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Thirteen Dead, Three Dozen Missing After Cloudburst in India's Kashmir

SRINAGAR (Reuters) - Thirteen people were dead and at least three dozen were missing after a cloudburst triggered flash floods near the Himalayan Hindu cave shrine of Amarnath in Indian Kashmir, an official said here on Friday. During the annual pilgrimage, tens of thousands of Hindus cross glaciers and waterlogged...
ACCIDENTS
nationalinterest.org

Homemade Firepower: Taiwan Shows Off New Domestic Fighter Jet

Although Taiwan continues to import most of its military equipment from the United States, it has attempted to jump-start a domestic defense industry in recent years. In an air demonstration on Wednesday, Taiwan’s air force conducted an exercise with the AT-5 Brave Eagle, a new fighter jet intended to phase out several older American planes, which it boasted had been designed and manufactured on the island by the Taiwanese defense sector. The demonstration, held at Taiwan’s Chihhang Air Base near the eastern city of Taitung, featured three Brave Eagles, according to Reuters.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

