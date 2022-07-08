France Expresses Its Solidarity With Japan After Killing of Ex-PM Abe

Highland Park remembers victims of July 4 mass shooting. Funerals for the victims of the Highland Park Fourth of July shooting continued this weekend, with services for 69-year-old Eduardo Uvaldo and 63-year-old Jacquelyn "Jacki" Lovi Sundheim. Family, friends and elected officials, including Gov. J. B. Pritzker, Lieutenant Gov. Juliana Stratton, Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering and Highland Park's police chief, Lou Jogmen, attended services. The services come after a gunman fired more than 70 rounds from a rooftop with a legally purchased assault rifle during the annual Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.
Comments / 0