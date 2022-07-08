France Expresses Its Solidarity With Japan After Killing of Ex-PM Abe

On a clear day in May 2022, scientist Yuanhai Zhang and explorer Lixin Chen stood on the edge of a giant hole, trying to get a glimpse inside. All they could see were plants. “Villagers today no longer go to the mountains to collect firewood and hunt for food, so plants have overtaken the Tiankeng,” says Chen, founder of the Guangxi 702 Cave Expedition Club, who led the expedition in Leye, in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO