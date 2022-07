POLL WORKER ORIENTATION FOR UPCOMING GENERAL ELECTION. The Levy County Supervisor of Elections Office will hold Poll Worker Orientation on the date below. This is a mandatory orientation for anyone interested in becoming a Levy County Poll Worker for the upcoming GeneralElection. All workers have been assigned for the Primary Election on August 23. The purpose of this orientation is to provide details about requirements of being a Poll Worker. If you plan to attend the orientation, please contact our office at 352-486-5163.

2 DAYS AGO