ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Windom, MN Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Emmet County

By KILR-FM 95.9
kilrradio.com
 3 days ago

(Estherville) - A Windom, MN man was arrested on drug charges in rural Emmet County Wednesday morning. Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens...

kilrradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Southern Minnesota News

Charges: Wells man destroyed crops, other property during off-road run

A Wells man is accused of damaging crops and other property when he ran his pickup off-road earlier this month. Christopher John Warmka, 51, was charged with felony 1st-degree damage to property last week in Faribault County Court. A criminal complaint says Faribault County deputies responded July 2 to a...
WELLS, MN
nwestiowa.com

Minnesotan injured when winds tip semi

SHELDON—A 60-year-old Jackson, MN, man received minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash about 6:05 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, on the Highway 60 expressway near McKinley Avenue south of Sheldon. Jerome Emil Haskin was driving east when his 2020 Kenworth semi and trailer encountered significant straight-line winds that the National...
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls woman arrested for marijuana

HARRIS—A 21-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was cited about 10:40 p.m. Monday, July 4, near Harris on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and speeding. The citing of Jade Emily Rohner stemmed from the stop of a 2006 Audi A6 for speeding on Highway...
HARRIS, IA
myklgr.com

Lucan man found guilty in Redwood County Court for witness tampering, violating no-contact order

A Lucan man, David Eugene Richardson Jr., age 53, has been found guilty in Redwood County Court of violating a domestic abuse no-contact order, and tampering with a witness. According to Redwood County Attorney Jenna Peterson, on Jan. 13, 2021, Richardson, Jr. was served a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order prohibiting him from having contact, direct or indirect, with the protected person.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#County Jail#Mn
kilrradio.com

Clayton Details New Ordinance Banning Parking on City Right of Ways

(Estherville) – As we reported earlier in the week, the Estherville City Council approved and adopted an ordinance banning parking on city right of way. No one from the public spoke on the issue. Estherville City Administrator Penny Clayton explains what the new ordinance means. Clayton says the ordinance...
ESTHERVILLE, IA
kicdam.com

Date Set For Decker’s Sentencing

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– A date has been set for the sentencing of the woman found guilty of the murder of Angel Bastman in Lake Park in 2020. Allison Decker was found guilty of first degree murder, second degree theft and conspiracy to commit theft last month, several weeks after undergoing a nearly week long trial in Dickinson County Court that had prosecutors attempting to prove she was responsible for Bastman’s strangulation death.
LAKE PARK, IA
Southern Minnesota News

Charges: New Ulm man forged info for insurance payout

A New Ulm man is accused of forging information to close his estranged wife’s bank account and cash out a life insurance policy. Brian Jesse Landreville, 53, was charged with felony counts of identity theft, theft, and forgery Thursday in Brown County Court. According to a criminal complaint, Landreville...
NEW ULM, MN
ktoe.com

Robbery Reported in Mankato on Prairie Rose Trail

Mankato Public Safety are seeking two suspects involved in a burglary around 2pm Wednesday July 6th, on the 600 block of Prairie Rose Trail. An undisclosed amount of money was taken. Suspects were both wearing black t-shirts with writing on it. One wore a red baseball style hat, blue jean...
MANKATO, MN
kicdam.com

Two Fights In Armstrong Lead to Five Arrests

Armstrong, IA (KICD) — Several men were arrested in two different incidents of fighting in Armstrong over the last month according to the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office. The first case was at around 10pm on the night of June 19th when an Emmet County sheriff’s deputy saw a person signaling for help in the parking lot of North Union School where three people, all from Armstrong, were involved in an altercation.
ARMSTRONG, IA
KIMT

Southern Minnesota man sent to prison for a half-pound of meth

MANKATO, Minn. – A half-pound of meth is sending a southern Minnesota man to prison. Michael Allen Smith, 38 of Mapleton, was sentenced Tuesday to five years and five months behind bars, with credit for 87 days already served. Smith pleaded guilty in June to first-degree drug possession in...
MAPLETON, MN
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man arrested for abandoning dog

SHELDON—A 37-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about noon Sunday, July 3, on a charge of abandonment of cats and dogs. The arrest of Andrew James Sird stemmed from a report from the manager of Northpark Apartments in Sheldon stating he had received numerous calls about a dog whimpering and crying in an apartment, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
kicdam.com

City of Spencer Working with Trailer Park Owner

Spencer, IA (KICD) — As we reported Wednesday, residents of Bill Caskey’s Trailer Park directly Northeast of the Clay County Fairgrounds have until Tuesday to move out. The city had declared the property – with 26 units – unihabitable because of building violations, and possible fire and health hazards.
SPENCER, IA
knuj.net

TRUMAN MAN CRITICALLY HURT IN CRASH

The state patrol has released information on a crash that critically injured a Truman man last week. Authorities say a 2005 International semi was travelling eastbound on I-90 in Faribault County June 29 around 9:40 am when it collided with a state plow truck in the right lane that was diverting traffic to the left lane near a work zone. The driver of the semi James Ratcliffe of Truman was taken to St. Mary’s in Rochester with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the plow, Nathaniel Lamont of Truman was taken to Blue Earth Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Blue Earth Police, Fire and Ambulance along with Faribault County Sheriff’s Office, Mayo Clinic Air Ambulance and MnDOT all assisted at the scene.
TRUMAN, MN
Jackson County Pilot

City put on alert Sunday afternoon

The city of Jackson was put on alert Sunday afternoon after local authorities received what Jackson County Sheriff Shawn Haken termed “a concerning report” from a local parent. Shortly before 2 p.m. this past Sunday, the local sheriff’s office learned an 11-year-old had reported a white male with...
JACKSON, MN
kilrradio.com

7th Year for Town and Country Innovation Department at Clay County Fair

(Spencer) – The Town and Country Innovation Department is celebrating its seventh year of competition at this year’s Clay County Fair. Clay County Fair CEO and Manager Jeremy Parsons says the Fair’s newest competitive department got its start in 2015. Parsons says entries can be anything from...
CLAY COUNTY, IA
KEYC

Amboy woman suffers life-threatening injuries from Mankato crash

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An Amboy woman suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash in Mankato Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that 69-year-old Carol Jean Gramentz was traveling the wrong way on the eastbound Highway 14 ramp when the vehicle she was driving collided with a 2014 Dodge Ram that was northbound on Highway 22.
MANKATO, MN
nwestiowa.com

Another derecho rips through N'West Iowa

REGIONAL—The windstorm Tuesday, July 5, caused plenty of damage and brought down numerous branches, including the tallest tree in O’Brien County. The collapse of the 150-foot behemoth in Sutherland also took down surrounding power lines, discharging the electricity in the city of 650 for about five hours. Joel...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
kilrradio.com

Emerald Ash Borer Found in Kossuth County

(Algona)--Emerald ash borer or EAB has been found in Kossuth County for the first time. The invasive, ash tree-killing insect from Asia has now been confirmed in all but 7 of Iowa’s 99 counties since its original detection in 2010. Adult beetles were collected from infested trees by the...
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
kilrradio.com

Electric Scooters Coming to Spencer

(Spencer)--The city of Spencer will become the 11th community in the state of Iowa where residents can rent an electric scooter. The Spencer City Council approved an agreement with Bird Scooters in Tuesday night’s board meeting. The company says they aim to replace car trips with a more nimble and efficient mode of transportation.
SPENCER, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy