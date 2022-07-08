ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiny Room For Elephants Festival builds "living art gallery" in Philly

By Alexa Mencia
 3 days ago
More than 40 artists are meeting at Cherry Street Pier on Friday to create and paint together over the next 10 days — all to a live soundtrack made by local DJs, musicians and producers. Driving the news: Tiny Room For Elephants (TRFE), a Philly artist collaborative, is...

