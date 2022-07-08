ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Fowler Visits 10-Year-Old Fan Who Survived Uvalde School Shooting

By Grace Lenehan Vaughn
 3 days ago
Singer Kevin Fowler recently made a visit to a special young fan named Mayah Zamora. The 10-year-old is currently hospitalized at University Children's Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, for injuries sustained during the school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, in May. Fowler posted about the visit on...

