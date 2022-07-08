Kevin Fowler Visits 10-Year-Old Fan Who Survived Uvalde School Shooting

Police had enough officers on the scene of the Uvalde school massacre to have stopped the gunman three minutes after he entered the building, and they never checked a classroom door to see if it was locked, the head of the Texas state police testified Tuesday, pronouncing the law enforcement response an "abject failure."Police officers with rifles instead stood and waited in a school hallway for nearly an hour while the gunman carried out the May 24 attack at Robb Elementary School that left 19 children and two teachers dead. The 18-year-old gunman used an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle."I don't care if you have...

UVALDE, TX ・ 20 DAYS AGO