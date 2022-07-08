ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend July 8-10

By Mike Soileau
 3 days ago
It's that time again! Time for the weekend to get out and do something fun! There are a bunch of concerts, live music, and events going on all over the area in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana this weekend. So let's get to it, here are some things to...

KPLC TV

How to stay informed this hurricane season

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There are several great tools that you can pick up to help you prepare and track the potential storms coming up this year. The 2022 hurricane season is upon us and we have already checked off the first name on the list which was Alex earlier in the year with the next one being Bonnie.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Big Lots is Officially Returning to Lake Charles

Well, we got Harbor Freight back, we got Hobby Lobby back, and now we get another weekend shopping store back. Big Lots is making its return to Lake Charles. Big Lots is a closeout retailer. Meaning they buy products no longer being sold from big box stores and sell them in their store. Buyers can get large-ticket items at a much cheaper price from the retailer. It was started in 1967 and oddly enough was a large investor in the DeLorean Motor Company, oops. They actually got 100 of the cars after the company went bankrupt. That's a whole other story, however.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - July 10, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 10, 2022. Angel Lynn Lavergne, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; child endangerment. Kerry Joseph Pitre Jr., 34, Lake Charles: Parole detainer. Juan Albert Patino-Infante, 22, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; domestic abuse. Samantha Nicole Savoy, 28, Westlake: Contempt...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 18:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana North central Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southwestern Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 622 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Longville, or near Ragley, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Westlake, Moss Bluff, Ragley, Longville, Buhler and Gillis. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALLEN PARISH, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Homegoing Services For Cary Chavis

SWLA received the shocking news over the 4th of July holiday, that a young local talent had passed away. A Cary Chavis was a former teacher, community activist, radio DJ, youth mentor, and host of The Cary Chavis Experience podcast. He was only 36 years old. The Lake Charles Police...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Rodney Carrington
westcentralsbest.com

Lake Charles Woman Arrested for Theft From Sulphur Employer

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a report of theft from a business in Sulphur made on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The complainant advised deputies one of the employees, Ashley E. Bourgeois, 35, Lake Charles, had been using a company credit card for her personal use. The initial investigation revealed Bourgeois stole over $9,000 since December 2021.
SULPHUR, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

VIDEO and Pictures: Yesterday's Storm Rolled in Loud and Proud

These recent storms that have been coming through our area have not only been giving us much-needed rain, not to mention a break in the heat, but also have provided us with some amazing photo and video opportunities. Yesterday's storm was no exception. The lightning crawling across the clouds, and touching down at times was intense. Although it caused a lot of problems for some homeowners, it made for some amazing video footage. After the rain had passed, it left behind a giant rainbow that seemed to be the most picture-perfect one we have seen in quite some time.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Paying the price for a new I-10 bridge

Editor’s Note: The is the second story in a two-part series. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson paid Lake Charles a visit this week to discuss plans for the city’s redevelopment. The primary topic of discussion was the development of the Interstate 10-Calcasieu River Bridge.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
#South Lake#Things To Do#Local Life#What To Do#Southwest Louisiana#Travel Info#Dj#Spot#Rooster Karaoke
KLFY News 10

Lake Arthur man killed by homeowner now subject of funeral funds scam

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – Joseph Tezeno, 21, of Lake Arthur, was shot and killed while allegedly trying to enter a home on North Lake Court Dr. on Monday, July 5. Following Tezeno’s death, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says they were notified by Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office of fake Cashapp, Zelle, and Paypal accounts claiming to be collecting money for Tezeno’s funeral expenses.
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
KNOE TV8

Louisiana State Police issues Silver Alert for missing man

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 76-year-old Eddie Charles Thompson. Thompson is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5′9″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds, authorities said. Thompson suffers from a condition that may impair his judgment.
DEQUINCY, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Looking For A Career? The City Of Lake Charles Is Hiring

Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

City Of Lake Charles Investing In Affordable Housing For Seniors

Mayor Nic Hunter announced Tuesday, July 5, 2022, that the City will use funds from the Biden administration's Federal Home American Rescue Plan, to add some long-overdue housing to North Lake Charles. Even better, the new housing project is aimed at helping the city's oldest residents. Hunter said the City...
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles, LA
Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

