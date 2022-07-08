ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend July 8-10

By Mike Soileau
 3 days ago
It's that time again! Time for the weekend to get out and do something fun! There are a bunch of concerts, live music, and events going on all over the area in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana this weekend. So let's get to it, here are some things to...

GATOR 99.5

Putters Golf Complex is Now Open in Lake Charles

Putters Golf Complex has officially announced its re-opening today, July 11. The facility has changed owners a few times but has kept the same premise. A driving range, a place to wet your whistle, and a place to fill your stomach. Now, it seems the new complex is adding to its amenities.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Sallier Oak

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a large, very old oak tree that’s been battered and bruised over the centuries, and it has become a symbol of survival and resilience in southwest Louisiana. At the time, the first European settlers arrived in southwest Louisiana, it was mostly flat...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Big Lots is Officially Returning to Lake Charles

Well, we got Harbor Freight back, we got Hobby Lobby back, and now we get another weekend shopping store back. Big Lots is making its return to Lake Charles. Big Lots is a closeout retailer. Meaning they buy products no longer being sold from big box stores and sell them in their store. Buyers can get large-ticket items at a much cheaper price from the retailer. It was started in 1967 and oddly enough was a large investor in the DeLorean Motor Company, oops. They actually got 100 of the cars after the company went bankrupt. That's a whole other story, however.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

How to stay informed this hurricane season

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There are several great tools that you can pick up to help you prepare and track the potential storms coming up this year. The 2022 hurricane season is upon us and we have already checked off the first name on the list which was Alex earlier in the year with the next one being Bonnie.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Jamie Bergeron Coming Back To Lake Charles This Friday, July 8

Have you been wanting to go dance to some great cajun music while eating some great Cajun food? Get ready then because this Friday night in Lake Charles is your night!. Jamie Bergeron & The Kickin' Cajuns are coming back to Lake Charles this Friday night, July 8th to play live for you. Jamie and his band will be playing live at Beauxdines' located at 3013 Ryan Street in Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - July 10, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 10, 2022. Angel Lynn Lavergne, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; child endangerment. Kerry Joseph Pitre Jr., 34, Lake Charles: Parole detainer. Juan Albert Patino-Infante, 22, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; domestic abuse. Samantha Nicole Savoy, 28, Westlake: Contempt...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Win Tickets For Rodney Carrington Concert For This Friday Night

Funny man Rodney Carrington is stopping in Lake Charles this Friday and Saturday night at L'Auberge Casino Resort for two big shows. Carrington hit the comedy scene over 25 years ago and released his first album in 1998 called Hangin' With Rodney. After the success of his first album, Rodney released nine more Top 10 comedy albums in the next few years of his career.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Homegoing Services For Cary Chavis

SWLA received the shocking news over the 4th of July holiday, that a young local talent had passed away. A Cary Chavis was a former teacher, community activist, radio DJ, youth mentor, and host of The Cary Chavis Experience podcast. He was only 36 years old. The Lake Charles Police...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 18:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana North central Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southwestern Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 622 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Longville, or near Ragley, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Westlake, Moss Bluff, Ragley, Longville, Buhler and Gillis. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALLEN PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Employee in Louisiana accused of improperly using company credit card

SULPHUR, La. (BRPROUD) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was recently alerted to a possible theft from a business in Sulphur. CPSO says deputies responded to the business on S. Huntington St. and “the complainant advised deputies one of the employees, Ashley E. Bourgeois, 35, Lake Charles, had been using a company credit card for her personal use.”
SULPHUR, LA
KLFY News 10

Lake Arthur man killed by homeowner now subject of funeral funds scam

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – Joseph Tezeno, 21, of Lake Arthur, was shot and killed while allegedly trying to enter a home on North Lake Court Dr. on Monday, July 5. Following Tezeno’s death, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says they were notified by Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office of fake Cashapp, Zelle, and Paypal accounts claiming to be collecting money for Tezeno’s funeral expenses.
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
KNOE TV8

Louisiana State Police issues Silver Alert for missing man

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 76-year-old Eddie Charles Thompson. Thompson is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5′9″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds, authorities said. Thompson suffers from a condition that may impair his judgment.
DEQUINCY, LA
GATOR 99.5

GATOR 99.5

