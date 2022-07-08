Five more cases of Monkeypox detected in Maryland

Maryland 2nd District Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger on Monday endorsed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore. When explaining why Ruppersberger was endorsing Moore for governor, he said the candidate's "heart is in the right place." 2022 Maryland Elections: What You Need To Know. Who is going to serve my consultants in the...
Monday is day five of the eight-day early voting period in Maryland ahead of next week's primary and turnout is down compared to four years ago. The State Board of Elections reported more than 61,000 early votes have been cast so far, including more than 2,300 cast as of 11 a.m. on Monday.
Tom Perez launched his Democratic gubernatorial campaign in June 2021 with running mate and former District 13 councilwoman Shannon Sneed. Perez served in President Barack Obama's administration during his entire term. He first served as head of the department civil rights division where he fought to protect police and anti-LGBTQ discrimination.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — California firefighters gained ground Monday in the battle against a wildfire that poses a threat to a grove of giant sequoias and a small community in Yosemite National Park. The Washburn Fire on the western flank of the Sierra Nevada had scorched about...
Meteorologist Ava Marie says it will be hotter and more humid today with temps in the low 90's. The heat index will be in the mid to high 90's, so be careful doing outdoor activities. Expect scattered strong thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Some storms may produce damaging winds, hail...
Comments / 0