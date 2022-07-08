ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

'We Can't Just Change Out The Liar In Downing Street, We Have To Change The System That Enabled Him'

By Dawn Butler MP
Elle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost exactly a year ago, I was booted out of the House of Commons for calling Boris Johnson a liar. One year on, and Boris Johnson has been ousted as Prime Minister, for various reasons, but principally among them, specifically lying about what he knew when he appointed Chris Pincher to...

www.elle.com

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Lord McDonald reveals he blew the whistle on Boris Johnson over Chris Pincher as he wanted No. 10 to 'come clean' about the scandal-hit whip

The former civil service mandarin who helped bring down Boris Johnson has insisted his only agenda was to get No 10 to ‘come clean’ about Chris Pincher. The Prime Minister had claimed he was not aware of specific previous allegations against the former Tory deputy chief whip who quit after drunkenly groping two men at the Carlton Club.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Tony Benn
Person
Boris Johnson
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
Newsweek

Putin Successor Could Be 'Even Worse' for West: Giles

Russian President Vladimir Putin's successor could be just as or more dangerous than he's been, according to one expert on the country and its politics. Amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine—and its effects on Russia's status on the world stage—rumors have swirled about Putin's health. That, along with speculation over his possible ouster by other Russian officials, has many discussing the prospect of his successor.
POLITICS
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Uk#The House Of Commons
The Associated Press

Sri Lanka opposition meets to name new gov't amid turmoil

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s opposition parties met Sunday to agree on a new government a day after the president and prime minister offered to resign following the most dramatic day of monthslong turmoil, with protesters storming the leaders’ homes in rage over an economic crisis. Protesters remained in President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence, his seaside office and the prime minister’s home, saying they would stay until the resignations are official. The president’s whereabouts were unknown, but a statement from his office said he ordered the immediate distribution of a cooking gas consignment to the public, suggesting that he was still at work. Soldiers were deployed around the city but troops simply watched from afar as crowds of people splashed in the pool of Rajapaksa’s sprawling residence, lounged on beds and took selfies of themselves on their cellphones to capture the moment. The chief of defense staff, Shavendra Silva, called for public support to maintain law and order. Occupants of the prime minister’s official residence cooked in an outdoor kitchen, played the tabletop game carrom and slept on sofas.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Country
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy