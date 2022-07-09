ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasantville, NY

Pleasantville Music Festival makes long-awaited return Saturday

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

The Pleasantville Music Festival is set to make its long-awaited return Saturday.

Greg Nemec, a volunteer with the festival, says so much goes into getting the event up and running. He says there are bands, vendors and so much more.

Unfortunately, the band 10,000 Maniacs had to drop out of the event due to health reasons. Nemec says the good news is that the event landed Crash Test Dummies on short notice.

Storm Team Watch Meteorologist Matt Hammer says the weather is expected to be warm and sunny for the event.

Click here for more information on tickets for the event.

