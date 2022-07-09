Chances of showers Saturday morning, sunny and warm weekend ahead

WHAT'S NEW: Cloudy with slim chances for showers tomorrow morning. Highs in the low-80s all weekend.

WHAT'S NEXT: Temperatures and humidity levels rise into next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Storm Watch Team meteorologist Darryl Green says there is a slim chance of showers tomorrow morning, but the weekend should be mostly clear and sunny.

TOMORROW: Rain showers in the morning, especially to our south. Mostly cloudy with a chance of morning showers, highs near 80.

SUNDAY: Sunny and warm, highs from the upper 70s to the low 80s.

MONDAY: A sunny sky, highs from the upper 70s to the mid-80s.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, hot and humid, slight chance of showers and storms, highs from the upper 80s to the mid-90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, hot and humid, chance of showers and storms, highs from the upper 80s to the low 90s.