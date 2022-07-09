ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Chances of showers Saturday morning, sunny and warm weekend ahead

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

WHAT'S NEW: Cloudy with slim chances for showers tomorrow morning. Highs in the low-80s all weekend.

WHAT'S NEXT: Temperatures and humidity levels rise into next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Storm Watch Team meteorologist Darryl Green says there is a slim chance of showers tomorrow morning, but the weekend should be mostly clear and sunny.

TOMORROW: Rain showers in the morning, especially to our south. Mostly cloudy with a chance of morning showers, highs near 80.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21CiwR_0gYn1UEE00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2793rG_0gYn1UEE00

SUNDAY: Sunny and warm, highs from the upper 70s to the low 80s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ahnUN_0gYn1UEE00

MONDAY: A sunny sky, highs from the upper 70s to the mid-80s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JfIgs_0gYn1UEE00

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds, hot and humid, slight chance of showers and storms, highs from the upper 80s to the mid-90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, hot and humid, chance of showers and storms, highs from the upper 80s to the low 90s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eah6c_0gYn1UEE00

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

News 12

90K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy