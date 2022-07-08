ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend July 8-10

By Mike Soileau
It's that time again! Time for the weekend to get out and do something fun! There are a bunch of concerts, live music, and events going on all over the area in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana this weekend. So let's get to it, here are some things to...

Lake Charles American Press

Staycation possibilities abound in SW La.

Southwest Louisiana has much to offer at an affordable cost for locals and tourists interested in booking “staycation” excursions within the area this summer. Anne Klenke, vice president of destination development/community engagement for Visit Lake Charles, said the best way to budget is to plan accordingly. Knowing how to make accommodations and finding reliable transportation can allow people to manage money wisely when booking attractions.
KPLC TV

Lake Charles Symphony Summer Pops concert returns

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Symphony is back for the first time in three years after battling COVID-19 and two hurricanes. “Oh it means the world. For three years we’ve been planning this concert for that amount of time. It’s so good to come home so to speak. We’re very fortunate to be back, and all the musicians are excited. You can feel the excitement in rehearsal, and I know it’s going to translate in the concert,” principal Sarah Perkins said.
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Sallier Oak

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a large, very old oak tree that’s been battered and bruised over the centuries, and it has become a symbol of survival and resilience in southwest Louisiana. At the time, the first European settlers arrived in southwest Louisiana, it was mostly flat...
KPLC TV

How to stay informed this hurricane season

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There are several great tools that you can pick up to help you prepare and track the potential storms coming up this year. The 2022 hurricane season is upon us and we have already checked off the first name on the list which was Alex earlier in the year with the next one being Bonnie.
Lake Charles, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Jamie Bergeron Coming Back To Lake Charles This Friday, July 8

Have you been wanting to go dance to some great cajun music while eating some great Cajun food? Get ready then because this Friday night in Lake Charles is your night!. Jamie Bergeron & The Kickin' Cajuns are coming back to Lake Charles this Friday night, July 8th to play live for you. Jamie and his band will be playing live at Beauxdines' located at 3013 Ryan Street in Lake Charles.
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - July 9, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 9, 2022. Albert James Ceasar, 56, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders. Kimberly Ann Romero, 43, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug; Drug paraphernalia; Tail lamps. David Andrew Melancon, 39, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; Possession...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 18:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana North central Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southwestern Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 622 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Longville, or near Ragley, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Westlake, Moss Bluff, Ragley, Longville, Buhler and Gillis. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KPLC TV

First Alert Forecast: Hot and dry to begin the weekend, but changes begin Sunday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hot and dry weather will continue through Saturday with little chance of any cooling showers. This is due to upper-level high pressure over our area preventing rain from developing, and this also causes the air to sink and warm us up even more. Temperatures Saturday afternoon will top out in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices will range from 105 to 110 degrees! The high moves away by Sunday and this should allow some showers to return to our area, and by next week rain chances will be back to the normal 40% chance range. More rain will also help to keep temperatures from getting out of control next week. The tropics are quiet and show no signs of any development through early next week.
KPLC TV

DOTD secretary gives update on I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s one of the most anticipated projects here in Southwest Louisiana. A new Calcasieu River Bridge has been in the works for several years, and now final steps are being made to secure funding. “This is perhaps the most complex and difficult project in...
westcentralsbest.com

Lake Charles Woman Arrested for Theft From Sulphur Employer

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a report of theft from a business in Sulphur made on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The complainant advised deputies one of the employees, Ashley E. Bourgeois, 35, Lake Charles, had been using a company credit card for her personal use. The initial investigation revealed Bourgeois stole over $9,000 since December 2021.
brproud.com

Employee in Louisiana accused of improperly using company credit card

SULPHUR, La. (BRPROUD) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was recently alerted to a possible theft from a business in Sulphur. CPSO says deputies responded to the business on S. Huntington St. and “the complainant advised deputies one of the employees, Ashley E. Bourgeois, 35, Lake Charles, had been using a company credit card for her personal use.”
KLFY News 10

Lake Arthur man killed by homeowner now subject of funeral funds scam

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – Joseph Tezeno, 21, of Lake Arthur, was shot and killed while allegedly trying to enter a home on North Lake Court Dr. on Monday, July 5. Following Tezeno’s death, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says they were notified by Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office of fake Cashapp, Zelle, and Paypal accounts claiming to be collecting money for Tezeno’s funeral expenses.
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

