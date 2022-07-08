The Beatles “Paul Is Dead” Rumor Began With This Michigan DJ

Click here to read the full article. Bad Bunny’s latest release tops the Billboard 200 album chart for the second week in a row, and earns its fourth nonconsecutive week at No. 1 overall. More impressive that that, perhaps, though, is the fact that “Un Verano Sin Ti” has now become the first album in six years to rack up more than 100,000 equivalent album units in each of its first nine weeks of release. The last album to score at least 100,000 units for this many weeks right out of the box? Drake’s 2016 release “Views,” which managed that many for...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 17 MINUTES AGO