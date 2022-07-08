ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

$100 Bounty for Every Black Carp Caught in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky

By Travis Sams
 3 days ago
If you happen to stumble across a black carp on your next fishing trip, it could score you $100. There are a lot of folks who like to do some fishing on the Ohio River. Whether you are tossing a line into the river or doing a little bow fishing, you...

Comments / 24

John Uthe
3d ago

you know what. Carp. is the correct spelling. my phone sometimes chimes in and does not spell right. Carp. not carpet dam.

Reply(7)
12
Jeremy Otterness
3d ago

well according to the Illinois DNR they don't know nothing so if somebody can tell me who is paying the bounty we can collect it

Reply
11
John Uthe
3d ago

Really never seen a black carpet just the standard ones. I never knew they existed. oh well learned something again.

Reply
14
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Carp#Black Carp#Grass Carp#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Newburgh Lock
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WEHT/WTVW

COVID cases are on the rise in the Tri-State again

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – It’s something we haven’t had to deal for a while. but COVID cases are on the rise again in parts of the Tri-State. Kentucky released its newest weekly COVID map on July 8. Daviess County is now in the red. It’s the only Kentucky county in our area that’s in the […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
FOX2Now

Minor earthquake recorded in southern Illinois

BENTON, Ill. – Residents in a small town in southern Illinois may have experienced a slight jolt Sunday afternoon due to a minor earthquake. The 2.2-magnitude earthquake happened just after 5:30 p.m., about a mile south of Benton, Illinois. The quake occurred more than a mile beneath the surface.
BENTON, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Legal gun purchases; Illinois, Wisconsin differ

MILWAUKEE - Memorials in downtown Highland Park, Illinois remember the seven people killed when a shooter opened fire on parade-goers from a rooftop on July 4. Questions remain about how the defendant, 21-year-old Robert Crimo, was able to legally buy guns despite his history with police. In Illinois, a firearm...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
My 1053 WJLT

Have There Really Been Goblin Sightings in Kentucky? [VIDEO]

I'm going to write a sentence that will be very puzzling, but I will explain. Here it goes... I used to think goblins were not real. Okay, now I know what you're thinking. "Goblins? Duh! Of course, they're not real; they're mythical creatures." So here's what I mean. I've seen pictures of elves, trolls, gremlins, and satyrs. But I always thought "goblin" was just a generic term for a scary--but maybe fun--creature. The way my mom always used the term--most often around Halloween--led me to think that way.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WOWO News

Study Committee Set To Review Indiana HIV Laws

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana legislators will meet this fall to study for the first time the state’s laws concerning HIV. Current scientific knowledge has resulted in existing laws being outdated, according to critics. In a letter earlier this year to Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston, a group of lawmakers wrote that states – including Indiana – “enacted HIV-specific criminal laws based on the perception of HIV at the time.” After legislators called the initial HIV epidemic “a time of fear and stigma” things could change as early as next year as Huston assigned the Interim Study Committee on Corrections and Criminal Code to review the laws governing HIV. The review will include “provisions related to biting, spitting, donating organs and donating blood.”
INDIANA STATE
