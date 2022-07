Salvador Perez was spotted playing catch and going through light catching drills prior to Friday's game as reported by MLB.com's Anne Rogers. Perez underwent surgery on the ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb on June 24 and is on pace for his initial 8-week recovery time. Perez said he is "feeling good" and is still expected back this season in late-August/early-September. Fantasy managers who can make the playoffs without the giant backstop could get a welcome reinforcement at a shallow position just in time to go their league title if Perez can go on a home run heater once he returns.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO