Indiana State

Multiple rounds of showers, storms expected Friday

By Tom Snape
WRBI Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHEASTERN IN — For the second time this week, Southeastern Indiana residents...

wrbiradio.com

People

Storm Causes Skies Over South Dakota to Turn Green: 'This Thing Is Insane!'

Some South Dakota residents witnessed a rare phenomenon on Tuesday as a "derecho" storm turned skies green before sweeping through the Sioux Falls region. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a derecho is a widespread wind storm associated with rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms and typically extends more than 240 miles.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WRBI Radio

Triple-A says Indiana among states with largest gas price decreases

STATEWIDE — Gas prices in Indiana have tumbled almost 50 cents from their record high. Triple-A says Indiana is one of several states where gas prices have dropped the most. The group says the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in the state is now $4.73, which is down from a high of $5.23 on June 9.
INDIANA STATE
State
Indiana State
Alina Andras

3 beautiful but underrated places in Indiana

Have you ever been to Indiana? If you have never visited this beautiful state, then you are definitely missing out on some breathtaking scenery. It may not be as popular as other states, but it absolutely has some gorgeous places that wait for people to discover them.
INDIANA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa has potential first infection by brain-eating amoeba

A Missouri resident who recently swam at Lake of Three Fires in southwest Iowa is infected by a brain-eating amoeba that is highly lethal, according to public health officials. The lake near Bedford — about 10 miles north of the Missouri border — is closed for swimming pending tests of the water for Naegleria fowleri, […] The post Iowa has potential first infection by brain-eating amoeba appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
UPMATTERS

Michigan and Wisconsin troopers hitching rides in trucks, target distracted drivers

(WFRV/WJMN) – Michigan State Police (MSP) and Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) troopers will be keeping a sharp eye out for distracted driving during the week of July 11. According to authorities, the departments, in partnership with the Michigan State Police, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (MSP/CVED) and the Wisconsin Motor Carrier Association, will be conducting #TrooperInATruck distracted driving details across the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
AL.com

Florida officials warns about flesh-eating bacteria in water

Health officials in Florida are warning residents and visitors about Vibrio vulnificus, a “flesh-eating” bacteria that has the potential to cause serious illness. The notice from Florida Department of Health in Escambia County alerted people to the potential for Vibrio in Gulf Coast waters. Vibrio is a bacterium that normally lives in warm, brackish seawater and can infect people when open wounds, cuts or scratches come into direct contact with the water. People can also be exposed by consuming raw or undercooked oysters and shellfish.
FLORIDA STATE
abc57.com

Serious crash on State Road 2

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY -- Ind. A serious crash has taken place in the intersection of State Road 2 and Quince Road located in western St. Joseph County. Patrol officers are on the scene and we are being told there is a serious injury from crash. Westbound traffic on SR 2...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
Weather
Environment
NWS
WKQI Channel 955

A Boa Constrictor Is On The Loose In Michigan, Officials Not Looking For It

A boa constrictor is reportedly on the loose in Kent County, Michigan, according to WOOD TV. The Kent County Sheriff's Office said they have received multiple reports of the snake on the loose. Community members left tips saying they spotted the boa constrictor near Indian Mounds Drive in Walker, near Millenium and Johnson Parks. The sheriff's office also said Kent County park staff have been made aware of the loose snake, which they believe is an escaped pet, but that they're not actively looking for it.
KENT COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Body of missing Michigan man found in St. Joseph River

No foul play is suspected in the death of a Niles man who was reported missing Saturday evening and was found in the St. Joseph River two days later. Michigan State Police issued an endangered, missing advisory around 5 p.m. on Saturday for 28-year-old John Robertson after he left his keys in the ignition of his vehicle and threatened suicide. He was last seen at 706 Hickory St. in Niles, MSP said in the advisory.
NILES, MI
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Thursday, July 7, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
Toni Koraza

Indiana to Face Prolonged Food Shortages

An increasing number of Americans are facing food insecurity across the United States. Federal and State governments and private nonprofit groups are making extensive efforts to combat this. Still, there are people whose next meal source is unknown, and food insecurity is due to different circumstances.
INDIANA STATE
WMIL FM106.1

This Is Wisconsin's Best Dive Bar

If you're tired of going to the same busy and overpriced bars near you, might we suggest visiting your local dive bar? While the term "dive bar" was once considered a derogatory term for disreputable places that were often in basements where one had to "dive below" to enter, the term is now a badge of honor. Dive bars are diverse and unique spots where you can get a taste of the local subculture — and a drink for $3.
WISCONSIN STATE

