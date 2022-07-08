ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Wargasm get heckled by Mad Max zombies in new video Fukstar

By Merlin Alderslade
 3 days ago

London-based metalpunks Wargasm have unveiled their new single and accompanying video. The track, titled Fukstar , is taken from their upcoming debut full-length project, Explicit: The Mixxxtape , which lands later this year and arrives ahead of the band's biggest ever UK headline tour.

Explaining the concept behind the song, the band say in a statement: "Every day the rich seem to get richer and the poor get left behind. Old men are flying off in rockets with celebrities while murdering our environment. Fukstar is the soundtrack to Wargasm’s disillusionment with the nature of the corporate billionaires, and the idiots that let them gain power, who seemingly have our world in a chokehold. You aren’t gods, you’re just another Fukstar."

The video features the band, led by vocalist/bassist Milkie Way and vocalist/guitarist Sam Matlock, surrounded by zombie-esque wronguns as they smash through the song in the middle of a big ol' desert, in a scene that looks like something ripped straight from the script of a Mad Max movie.

Explicit: The Mixxxtape is released this summer via Slowplay/Republic Records. Watch the video for Fukstar below and check out their UK and Ireland 2022 tour dates just below that.

Wargasm UK and Ireland headline tour 2022 dates

Oct 14 Yeah Music Centre, Belfast

Oct 15 Academy 2Dublin, Ireland

Oct 17 Southampton 1865, Southampton

Oct 18 - Motion & The Marble Factory, Bristol

Oct 19 - O2 Academy 2, Birmingham

Oct 21 - Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

Oct 22 - Stylus, Leeds

Oct 23- Wylam Brewery, Newcastle Upon Tyne

Oct 24 - The Garage, Glasgow

Oct 26 - Manchester Academy 2, Manchester

Oct 27 - O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

Andy Bell streams reflective new single Lifeline

Ride and former Oasis guitarist Andy Bell has streamed his latest single, the reflective folk--driven Lifeline, which you can listen to below. Lifeline is taken from Bell's second solo album, Flicker, which was released through Sonic Cathedral earlier this year. Flicker is an 18-track double that is framed as a...
Why 1973 was the greatest year in rock history

Imagine a year that saw the release of Led Zeppelin’s Houses Of The Holy, Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side Of The Moon and Alice Cooper’s Billion Dollar Babies. That would be one extremely big year for rock’n’roll music, for sure. A little further down the...
Metallica slapped down a gatekeeping fan over a snarky comment about their music being in Stranger Things

Metallica have hit back at a fan on their TikTok account for trying to gatekeep their music after its use in Stranger Things. The band's hallmark 1986 anthem Master Of Puppets was played in the season four grand finale of the the global sci-fi/horror hit series. In a pivotal scene, the show's loveable metalhead and Dungeons and Dragons Hellfire club leader Eddie Munson shreds the song on guitar to save his friends from the creatures of the Upside Down.
