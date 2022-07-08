ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Border Patrol agent reacts to Texas Gov. Abbott’s executive order.

Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJul. 8, 2022 - 05:27 - Border Patrol agent Hector...

video.foxnews.com

Wilts
3d ago

The Biden Administration has definitely abandoned the border states. When the border communities try to come up with solutions, since Biden doesn’t do his job, the Biden Administration attacks them. Biden wants chaos at our borders.

Daily Mail

'Biden's border policies are crushing local communities': Gov. Abbott signs order allowing Texas National Guard to arrest illegal immigrants and return them to the Mexico border with more than 523,000 migrants crossing into the US this year

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Saturday that his anti-illegal immigration policy has come into effect, allowing law enforcement to apprehend and return migrants to the southern border. Abbott tweeted: 'Today the Texas Department of Public Safety began arresting illegal immigrants and returning them to the border with Mexico. 'Biden's border...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Border crisis 'overwhelming': Texas Gov. Abbott

Jul. 10, 2022 - 02:28 - Gov. Greg Abbott speaks exclusively with 'Sunday Morning Futures' three days after he signed an executive order that allows law enforcement in the state to apprehend and return illegal immigrants who have crossed the southern border.
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Gov. Abbott is pushing back on border security

(KTEN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pushing back on the Biden Administration's border security. On Thursday, Abbott cleared state authorities to apprehend migrants and return them to the U.S-Mexico border. "As the challenges on the border continue to increase, Texas will continue to take action to address those...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Texas leader's new plan calls for armed guards in all school cafeterias

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: See this full report Monday during KVUE Midday and KVUE News at 6 p.m. A new plan aimed at protecting students from school shootings is raising questions and a few eyebrows. Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller wants to hire armed guards for school cafeterias....
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Abbott authorizes return of undocumented immigrants in Texas to border

AUSTIN, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order authorizing the Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to apprehend undocumented immigrants who cross the border between ports of entry and return them to the border. In a press release, Gov. Abbott blamed the...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Fox News

