USWNT qualifies for 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Chelsea are touring the United States this summer with an almost full squad and their American hero Christian Pulisic leading the way. The West London club will be playing across three different states putting the blue in red, white and blue. Sunday 17th July - Chelsea v Club America. To...
Novak Djokovic appears unlikely to add to his list of major titles later this year based on what he said about his potential status for next month’s US Open. Djokovic said Sunday after winning Wimbledon that his vaccination status remains unchanged. He also has no plans to get vaccinated before the US Open begins on Aug. 29. That means the Serbian tennis star would be unable to enter the United States, and thus cannot play in the tournament.
The U.S. women’s national team has already secured its place at the 2023 World Cup, and only a very strange pair of outcomes on Monday night would keep them from winning their CONCACAF W Championship group. Still, facing a Mexico side that must win in front of their home...
According to reports, Manchester United would be ready to rule Cristiano Ronaldo out of the summer tour if the forward isn't available by the end of this week. The Portuguese has spent his vacations in Portugal with his family. The Striker has been permitted to miss the first leg of the tour to Bangkok.
BANGKOK, July 9 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Thai fans of Manchester United Football Club cheered the squad on Saturday as they arrived at a Bangkok airport for a friendly match with fierce rivals Liverpool next week.
(Reuters) - WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said on Sunday that getting U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner home from Russia, where she faces up to 10 years in prison on a drug charge, remains a top priority for the league. Griner pleaded guilty to a drugs charge in a Russian court...
Lionel Messi once said he would like to play in the same team as Cristiano Ronaldo, as speculation continues to mount over the Manchester United forward's future. Ronaldo has not travelled with the rest of the United squad on their pre-season tour to Thailand after informing the club he wants to leave this summer if a suitable offer arrives.
Rafael Nadal has been backed by a pair of former US Open champions over his decision to withdraw from Wimbledon before the semi-final. Nadal won his quarterfinal against Taylor Fritz with an abdomen injury, with scans later confirming he had sustained a 7mm tear. He had a medical time-out during...
VP Kamala Harris says the return of Brittney Griner and other detained Americans is a high priority. "We're gonna do everything we can to bring her home as soon as possible," Harris told CBS News. The WNBA star pleaded guilty to drug smuggling charges in Russia last week.
Date: Saturday, 9 July Venue: Bramall Lane, Sheffield Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: BBC One from 19:20 BST, BBC Radio 5 Live commentary and live text coverage on the BBC Sport website. Despite being traditionally recognised as one of the world's best teams, Sweden have only ever won one major trophy.
England face their toughest test of the group stages tonight as they continue their Euro 2022 campaign against Norway at the Amex Stadium in Brighton. This crucial fixture could decide who finishes top of Group A after both teams won their opening fixtures.The Lionesses won the first match of the tournament 1-0 against Austria last Wednesday, with Beth Mead scoring the only goal of the game in front of a record crowd of 68,871 at Old Trafford. It wasn’t the most convincing performance from Sarina Wiegman’s team who will know they need to improve if they hope to defeat...
Iceland were left to rue a missed penalty in a 1-1 draw with Belgium in their women's European Championship Group D match on Sunday after Berglind Thorvaldsdottir's opener was cancelled out by Justine Vanhaevermaet. In front of just 3,859 fans at the Academy Stadium, Iceland had the opportunity to take...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gareth Bale wants the world to know Los Angeles FC is not the 18th hole of his soccer career. The golf-loving Welsh forward intends to keep playing for club and country for several more seasons, and he hopes to fill those years winning trophies with his new stateside team. “I’m up for everything here,” Bale said Monday. “I still have many years to come. I haven’t come here to just be here for six months, 12 months. I’ve come here to try and be here for as long as possible. I want to do as well as I can. I want to try to make my mark on this league, on this team. I look forward to the future.” Bale’s declaration of his long-term intentions undoubtedly will please his new LAFC fans, who were hoping the longtime Real Madrid forward wasn’t simply using the team atop the Major League Soccer standings as a place to get fit for Wales’ landmark return to the World Cup in Qatar this fall after a 64-year absence.
CNN — Novak Djokovic won his fourth straight Wimbledon men’s singles title on Sunday, and his 21st grand slam title overall. The Serbian star beat Nick Kyrgios in an enthralling final on Centre Court, winning 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-6 (7-3). Djokovic was in an early deficit as Kyrgios...
Brighton, United Kingdom, July 11, 2022 (AFP) - England recorded the biggest win in European Championship history as Beth Mead's hat-trick inspired an 8-0 demolition of Norway that booked the hosts' quarterfinal place on Monday. Sarina Wiegman's side scored six in the first half on route to smashing their own...
WIMBLEDON, England—Losing a tennis match on a stage as big as Centre Court is likely never a good feeling. Sometimes, a player is too good, you get blown off the court and all you can do is tip your cap to them and realize it just wasn’t your day.
Friends, family and supporters of Brittney Griner are fighting to get her home. On Friday, a press conference asking for the athlete's return was held in Chicago. Among the speakers were Brittney's wife Cherelle, the president of the WNBA players' association, Nneka Ogwumike, Rev. Al Sharpton, Seattle Storm star Sue Bird and union leader Terri Jackson, Sports Illustrated reports.
FIFA and UEFA are facing a legal battle in Europe’s top court against the European Super League — a breakaway league that believes the two governing bodies breached competition law. The battle comes after 12 top-flight soccer teams announced plans in April 2021 to create the Super League....
Comments / 1