Prince Harry wins early victory in libel lawsuit against UK's Mail on Sunday tabloid

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly made a move to “steal” the spotlight from Prince William and Kate Middleton. Geo News said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made some royal fans “upset” after they “stole the limelight” from the future King and Queen Consort. This comes as many allegedly think they “deliberately leaked” photos from their Fourth of July outing, alongside their first-born son.
Meghan Markle found herself at the center of a major controversy shortly after she announced that she was pregnant with Archie. At the time, online trolls accused the Duchess of Sussex of faking her pregnancy with her son. Others also became convinced that Markle hired a surrogate to carry her child and that her growing baby bump was merely a pillow.
Prince William and Kate Middleton are allegedly preparing themselves for the possibility of leading the throne sooner rather than later. In its July 12 issue, Closer UK claimed that Prince Charles’ cash-in bags scandal put the heir to the throne at risk of losing his future role. If he is proven guilty, Prince Charles may no longer be allowed to ascend the throne.
More than a year has passed since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. But, it continues to make headlines, with experts recently revealing what Prince William had reportedly felt about it.
Prince Harry allegedly cheated on Meghan Markle with a mystery blonde. In Touch Weekly claimed that the incident in question took place on June 12. At the time, a photo of Prince Harry with a woman by his side circulated online.
Prince William is now the same age as Kate Middleton. He turned 40 Tuesday, more than five months after his wife. With the special life milestone, Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly given the royal couple a “generous” gift. Express UK said she has permitted the pair to throw a party at one of her royal residences later this summer.
Prince Charles was allegedly the one who ordered a law firm to keep the details of their bullying investigations private. According to a source for Globe, Prince Charles didn’t want to face another blow to the British monarchy. So, he convinced Queen Elizabeth to keep the information that they got a secret from the public.
When it comes to chic, timeless and classic style, Kate Middleton is a master, and she’s a known fan of Alexander McQueen. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, can also be credited with showing us all how to outfit repeat, glamorously, of course. Last week, she stepped out with her husband Prince William, 40, in London and donned a crisp, white fitted suit that fans and fashion enthusiasts can’t get enough of. If the set looks familiar, Middleton has worn this very ensemble from the luxury British label to meet the Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness back in March.
Royal family, listen up! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted leaving Oprah Winfrey's home on Saturday, June 25. According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the duo, who moved to California in 2020, were in a black Range Rover as they left Winfrey's mansion. The pair drove from their $14.7 million home in Montecito, Calif., to Winfrey's home. Prince Harry, 37, wore a hat and sunglasses as he drove his wife and her pal Janina Gavankar. In March 2021, the former actress, 40, and her husband sat down with Winfrey where they spoke about what life was like...
The Prince of Wales and his granddaughter Lilibet had a "very emotional" first meeting during the Platinum Jubilee, a royal source said. Prince Charles was "absolutely thrilled" by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's visit with their daughter and son Archie, the source added. Prince Harry, who quit as a...
PRINCE Andrew was yesterday warned he would risk criminal prosecution if he ever sets foot in the US. Lawyers for victims of late billionaire paedo Jeffrey Epstein urged prosecutors to continue investigating after Ghislaine Maxwell, 60, was jailed for 20 years for underage sex trafficking. And they believe Andrew —...
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled to the trendy mountain town of Jackson Hole, Wyo., for the Fourth of July weekend, it has been reported. Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, were spotted watching the local parade with their three-year-old son Archie. The family, who live in the celeb...
Jerry Hall has filed for divorce from media mogul husband Rupert Murdoch, Radar can confirm, after he reportedly broke up with her in an ice-cold way: via email.According to explosive new court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com, Hall cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split following six years of marriage. She now wants her attorney fees covered and is demanding spousal support.Hall has been left "devastated" after calling it quits, she reportedly told a friend ahead of her 66th birthday tomorrow. Hall was waiting in the U.K. for her spouse, 91, to join her when he sent an email...
Pippa Middleton tied the knot with James Matthews in 2017. Five years later, new details have emerged about the couple’s nuptials. According to Express, Pippa invited Prince Harry to her wedding. But she didn’t invite Meghan Markle to attend her special day.
