Lana seeks national soccer title

BENTON, Ill. – Residents in a small town in southern Illinois may have experienced a slight jolt Sunday afternoon due to a minor earthquake. The 2.2-magnitude earthquake happened just after 5:30 p.m., about a mile south of Benton, Illinois. The quake occurred more than a mile beneath the surface.
FARMINGTON − An angler was cited by the Missouri Department of Conservation after he posted a photo of a "stringer full of fish." An MDC agent cited the angler who was fishing at Hager Lake in Farmington, after the angler kept black bass of "illegal length." He also kept too many of the fish, according to MDC. A photo from the department shows at least eight fish.
JEFFERSON CITY — The number of new COVID-19 cases reported last week is down from the previous week in the state of Missouri,down in Perry County, but up in Ste. Genevieve County. The CDC reports the number of new confirmed and probable cases in Missouri for the past seven...
STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. – The 2022 Ste. Genevieve County Fair went very well. Fair favorites such as the Demo Derby and the Truck Pull were well attended. For the Demo Derby, the stands were full, with the crowd flowing out of the arena seating and onto the hillside in both directions. Many spectators, with no seat, were left standing, but this did not seem to affect their enjoyment of the Demo Derby.
Geraldine “Gerri” Wienhoff, 75, of Red Bud, Illinois, passed away 3:40 pm, Saturday, July 9, 2022 at de Greeff Hospice House, St. Louis, Missouri. She was born to the late Raymond and Lydia (nee Prange) Douglas on August 28, 1946 in East St. Louis, Illinois. Gerri married Ray...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in Franklin County early Sunday evening, July 10. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered .8 miles southwest of West City at 5:31 p.m. The quake was first reported as a magnitude 2.0 and later upgraded. At least...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A Cape Girardeau organization helped a single mom get a brand new car as part of their "Matching Car Fund" program. According to a Facebook post from the page, Brittany graduated from their work-life program in October 2021. They say she's been "rocking it" ever since then, working a full-time job as a single-mom.
PERRYVILLE – A Perryville troop raised money through hosting their very own lemonade stand, putting their Girl Scout Cookie Business skills to use!. Troop 72067 earned their Business Owner Badge and opened their own Lemonade Stand!. These girls planned their booth, made their shopping lists, price compared their choices...
PERRYVILLE, Mo.– Save A Lot, one of the largest discount grocery chains in the U.S., today announced the grand opening of a new Perryville store on 609 N. Kingshighway St. Local store operators Kenneth Wakefield and Brad Juliette are proud to give customers access to an upgraded look and feel while enjoying promotions on fresh cut meat, produce and more during the store’s grand opening on July 15.
A Hillsboro man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Route B south of Forest Drive Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 65-year-old Paul Comfort was driving a Mazda B Series pick-up north on B, and started sliding while traveling around a curve, crossed the centerline, and struck a Ford F 150 driven by 49-year-old Sean Dawson of Festus. Comfort was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 9:30 Saturday morning.
This beautiful log home sits on 8 acres of wooded land! This home is nestled comfortably on mostly wooded acreage- providing a sense of privacy and seclusion, would be great hiking grounds for those that like to explore OR could be great to trap and hunt on!The main living room features a floor to ceiling stone, wood burning fireplace, accompanied by a high wooden cathedral ceiling. The main level features a separate dining space, kitchen with breakfast bar, main level laundry and an additional living space that has potential to be used in various ways! Upstairs, there's an open loft area that could be used for an office, additional tv room or more!The 2nd floor holds 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms- with tons of closet and storage space! This is a split floor plan (master on one end, additional rooms on the other end). There are front and back porch areas- The house has a full, unfinished basement. This home is few and far between- so unique with exquisite features!
STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office has released its reports for the week ending July 8th. Arrested Person: 5 (The individuals listed below have been formally charged all other individuals cannot be listed at this time) Alarm Activation: 1. Animal Control: 21. Assault: 2. Assist...
FRANKLIN COUNTY - A new reality television show will begin filming next week in the community of Benton, Illinois. According to the City of Benton, television crews are in town and will begin filming the show on Monday, July 11. The show will reportedly feature two main stars (TBA) who will interact with members of the community.
A 67-year-old Addieville woman has died as a result of a single-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 15 east of Geisel Lane in Washington County. Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger says Darlene Eggemann was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:34 Friday night. The coroner reports that Eggemann appears to have...
PERRYVILLE — The Perryville Police Department has released its latest reports. 25-year-old Robert Donald Kalvans-Beardslee of Columbia was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, second degree property damage, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the report, police were disptached to the Days Inn to investigate a possible shot fired.
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kentucky motorcyclist was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County on Thursday, July 7. The crash happened at 11 a.m. on Missouri 77, about 2 miles north of Diehlstadt. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert E. Smith, 58 of Bardwell, was...
(Hillsboro) Two weeks ago, an inmate was being checked into the Jefferson County Jail, and during the process, the body scanner found two make-shift weapons. Sheriff Dave Marshak says this is just another example of the body scanner doing its job to keep the fellow inmates and staff safe. Charges...
A head on accident claimed three lives Friday afternoon in Clinton County. Just after noon the Clinton County Sherriff’s Department received several 911 calls about a two vehicle crash on Old Route 50 near Beckemeyer. Police say a 2005 Audi passenger vehicle allegedly crossed the center lane and struck a Semi Tractor Trailer head on. The driver and two passengers were killed in the Audi.
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Interstate 57 is now open after a crash involving a semi blocked southbound lanes earlier today. The Lake Egypt Fire Protection District reported that I-57 southbound lanes were completely blocked due to a semi accident. ISP District 13 says they responded to a single-vehicle crash around...
