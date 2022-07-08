Ste. Genevieve Board of Education meets Monday for a work session

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. – The 2022 Ste. Genevieve County Fair went very well. Fair favorites such as the Demo Derby and the Truck Pull were well attended. For the Demo Derby, the stands were full, with the crowd flowing out of the arena seating and onto the hillside in both directions. Many spectators, with no seat, were left standing, but this did not seem to affect their enjoyment of the Demo Derby.

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO