Ste. Genevieve Board of Education meets Monday for a work session

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. – The 2022 Ste. Genevieve County Fair went very well. Fair favorites such as the Demo Derby and the Truck Pull were well attended. For the Demo Derby, the stands were full, with the crowd flowing out of the arena seating and onto the hillside in both directions. Many spectators, with no seat, were left standing, but this did not seem to affect their enjoyment of the Demo Derby.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Team members from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend informational meetings throughout the state to provide their input and comments and to ask questions about the park and its operations. Park team members will be present to answer questions and provide information. Due...
JEFFERSON CITY — The number of new COVID-19 cases reported last week is down from the previous week in the state of Missouri,down in Perry County, but up in Ste. Genevieve County. The CDC reports the number of new confirmed and probable cases in Missouri for the past seven...
STE. GENEVIEVE – Project Pioneer is accepting orders now for the Oberle book which will be available at Jour de Fete on Saturday, August 13, at the Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center where the family will meet. Price is expected to be about $30 for the book, barring a...
LENEXA, Kan. – Trager Limestone LLC, which operates the Nettleton Limestone Quarry in Caldwell County, Missouri, has agreed to pay a $210,000 civil penalty and perform watershed restoration at a cost of over $300,000, as part of a settlement with the federal government. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the settlement today, which resolves alleged violations of the federal Clean Water Act (CWA).
SPRINGFIELD, IL – The Illinois Department of Agriculture is seeking individuals for seasonal employment at the Illinois State Fair. Temporary employees are needed for the following areas: maintenance, customer service, cashier, ticket sales, grandstand ticket takers, and security. Temporary employee pay is $14/hour. Applications must be made online and...
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – On Friday evening, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit issued a judgment, vacating and remanding two separate district court rulings that enjoined HB126’s ban on abortions based solely on a pre-natal Down syndrome diagnosis, and based on certain gestational age restrictions. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office argued the case in front of the en banc Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals in September of 2021, and has now prevailed. Missouri’s ban on abortions based solely on a pre-natal Down syndrome diagnosis is now allowed to take effect.
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced the release of the new-and-improved Illinois Official Bike Maps, a free and convenient resource showcasing the state’s vast bicycle network of trails, paths and streets. Maps for each of IDOT’s nine districts include new features and designs that make...
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) is sharing tips to beat the heat because July is Extreme Heat Safety Month. “We’ve already had 100 °+ temperatures for several days in June, and it’s clear that extreme heat is dangerous,” said IEMA Deputy Director Scott Swinford. “Take precautions and reduce your risk to avoid heat exhaustion by staying cool and well hydrated.”
Temporary employees are needed for the following areas: maintenance, customer service, cashier, ticket sales, grandstand ticket takers, and security. Temporary employee pay is $14/hour. Applications must be made online and can be accessed by visiting the Illinois State Fair website. For additional questions, please contact the IDOA Bureau of Human...
SPRINGFIELD – The preliminary statewide average June temperature was 73.5 degrees, 1.6 degrees above the 1991–2020 average and the 30th warmest on record going back to 1895. The preliminary statewide average total June precipitation was 2.85 inches, 1.23 inches below the 1991–2020 average and the 25th driest on record statewide.
Comments / 0