ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham adds Lenglet from Barca, sells Bergwijn to Ajax

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aoGwe_0gYmVWfs00
Netherlands' Steven Bergwijn shoots on goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Netherlands and Wales at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham signed Clement Lenglet on a season-long loan from Barcelona on Friday, with the defender becoming the fifth addition of the offseason at the north London club.

The France center back, who will fly out for the preseason tour to South Korea on Saturday, adds more depth to the redeveloped squad under Antonio Conte.

Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma and Richarlison have all completed moves to Tottenham since a fourth-place finish secured a return to the Champions League after two years.

Tottenham opens the new English Premier League against Southampton on Aug. 6.

To help fund the squad makeover, Tottenham sold Netherlands winger Steven Bergwijn to Ajax for a fee of 31.25 million euros ($32 million) on Friday.

The 24-year-old Bergwijn scored only four Premier League goals in his two seasons since joining from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Tottenham drops Harry Kane bombshell amid recent Bayern Munich links

Harry Kane is one of the world’s best strikers, and as such he’s frequently being linked with moves away from Tottenham to join some of Europe’s biggest clubs. Amid the latest rumors surrounding the English talisman, Kane has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, who run the risk of losing their own star […] The post Tottenham drops Harry Kane bombshell amid recent Bayern Munich links appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Rangers targeting Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Malik Tillman as Giovanni van Bronckhorst steps up the recruitment drive for the Europa League runners-up

Rangers have targeted Bayern Munich’s attacking midfielder Malik Tillman as manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst steps up his summer recruitment drive. The 20-year-old has made four appearances for the German giants in the past year but he is understood to be open to the prospect of getting more game time in the Scottish Premiership.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fraser Forster
Person
Yves Bissouma
Person
Antonio Conte
The Independent

Paul Pogba: Juventus confirm signing of former Manchester United midfielder

Paul Pogba has completed his return to Juventus from Manchester United, the Serie A club have announced.The 29-year-old France midfielder, who left Juve for a second spell at United six years ago, has returned to Turin as a free agent after his contract at Old Trafford expired.Juve said on their official website: “When we say goodbye after an intense adventure shared together, there is always a glimmer of hope that we will see each other again, sooner or later. With Paul that is exactly what has happened.”The Italian club added: “Paul is back in Turin. He left as a boy...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

West Ham joins the race for signature of Juventus man

Luca Pellegrini looks increasingly likely to leave Juventus in this transfer window as more clubs become interested in a move for him. The left-back has been the Bianconeri’s second choice behind Alex Sandro, but Juve is interested in Andrea Cambiaso from Genoa. If they sign him, Pellegrini is facing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Gareth Bale says he's at LAFC to win trophies, not to retire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gareth Bale wants the world to know Los Angeles FC is not the 18th hole of his soccer career. The golf-loving Welsh forward intends to keep playing for club and country for several more seasons, and he hopes to fill those years winning trophies with his new stateside team. “I’m up for everything here,” Bale said Monday. “I still have many years to come. I haven’t come here to just be here for six months, 12 months. I’ve come here to try and be here for as long as possible. I want to do as well as I can. I want to try to make my mark on this league, on this team. I look forward to the future.” Bale’s declaration of his long-term intentions undoubtedly will please his new LAFC fans, who were hoping the longtime Real Madrid forward wasn’t simply using the team atop the Major League Soccer standings as a place to get fit for Wales’ landmark return to the World Cup in Qatar this fall after a 64-year absence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Ajax#Barca#Tottenham#The Champions League#English#Dutch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
South Korea
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Country
Netherlands
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
BBC

Josh Morris: Motherwell add attacker with 'great energy'

New Motherwell signing Josh Morris has "great energy and a lovely left foot", according to boss Graham Alexander. The attacker, 30, joins from Salford City, Alexander's former club, and has also worked under the Fir Park boss at Fleetwood Town and Scunthorpe United. Morris, who has penned a two-year deal,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Paul Pogba joins Juventus from Manchester United on free transfer

Paul Pogba has rejoined Juventus on a four-year deal after his Manchester United contract expired. The 29-year-old France midfielder won the Serie A title twice with the Italian giants before a then world-record £89m transfer to United in 2016. He flew to Turin on Friday for his medical before...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

986K+
Followers
473K+
Post
449M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy