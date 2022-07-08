Total Liquidators Opens at Country Square Shopping Center in Quakertown

Image via The Morning Call.

Total Liquidators, a discount variety store, has opened at Country Square Shopping Center in the former Swann’s Pantry space, writes Ryan Kneller for The Morning Call.

This is Total Liquidators’ third Bucks County location (the other two stores are in Bristol and Warminster) and the fourth in the region.

At this new location, shoppers can find a variety of merchandise at discounted prices, including air conditioners, bedding, cookware, furniture, rugs, towels, televisions, kids’ pools, sandboxes, and much more.

Popular brand names that can be found at the store include Bounty paper towels, Coleman tents, Crockpot slow cookers, Dixie paper plates, Fisher-Price baby swings, Gillette razors, along with many others.

Products are sold “As Is, Where Is.” And while the store does not offer returns or exchanges, customers can open and test any item before purchasing.

“Our items are a combination of damaged boxes, open box items, and new items,” reads the business description. “Because our items are discounted heavily, there are no returns. We don’t guarantee the functionality or that all the items are located in the package. It is up to the buyer to ensure everything is functional.”

