Orange County, CA

The Real Estate Guru: Answering Housing Market Questions

By Dana Point Times
 3 days ago

point2homes.com

4574 Larwin Avenue, Cypress, Orange County, CA, 90630

Living is easy in this quaint and impressive single-story end unit home. Located in the sought after Tanglewood community, this home features plenty of natural light, flowing throughout the home's open airy lay-out. This abode boasts beautiful engineered wood floors, designer color paint, central air and heat, a unique built-in window bench with storage capability and an adorable built-in china hutch, especially known for this floorplan. In addition, it also has scraped ceilings all around with fans in the dining and each bedroom. Truly adorable and lots to love including the double pane windows, wood fence and a spacious rear patio upgraded with concrete pavement and a storage cabinet where the washer / dryer hook-up is located. This community has beautiful greenbelts to boot as well as a well managed HOA that keeps up with maintenance and beautification of the area. The community has 3 pools with 2 wading pools, 2 clubhouse and 3 playground for kids. You will also love the convenience of a great neighborhood close to groceries, parks, shops restaurants and schools. Known for its distinguished schools including Oxford Academy, a magnet school, top 10 in the nation. Don't miss out.... MUST SEE!!!
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
point2homes.com

3 Bobwhite Lane, Aliso Viejo, Orange County, CA, 92656

AWESOME LOCATION AND AN AMAZING YARD WITH LOTS OF SPACE FOR OUTDOOR ENTERTAINMENT, LUSH LAWN AREA, LARGE PATIO, PLANTERS AND TREES; METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED AND UPGRADED THROUGHOUT! 3 Bobwhite in the highly sought after Audubon Seaway Collection offers one of the best locations in the community. The gated courtyard entry will welcome you with lush landscaping, palm trees and fountain, leading to the front door. From the minute you enter you will be amazed by the peaceful setting and the level of maintenance and loving care the owners have given to this beautiful property. Large living and dining room with tall ceilings, custom plantation shutters and upgraded sliding doors leads to the amazing yard and quiet setting to enjoy all that it has to offer. Kitchen with stone countertops and upgraded appliances, inside laundry and designer perfect powder room complete the main level. Second story offers 3 full bedrooms including a spacious master suite with vaulted ceiling and a stunning master bathroom with upgraded vanity, dual sinks, designer stone countertop, large tub and shower with designer stone surround, glass enclosure and upgraded fixtures. Large second bathroom at the upstairs hall has also been upgraded with designer vanity, stone countertop, upgraded tub with shower and upgraded fixtures. This home is immaculate and upgraded throughout including full repiping with PEX, upgraded lighting fixtures and switches, upgraded flooring and baseboards, custom plantation shutters and above all a quiet location with easy toll road (73) and beach access (via 133) and nearby hiking, biking and nature trails.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
point2homes.com

2804 W Oceanfront, Newport Beach, Orange County, CA, 92663

Incredible opportunity! Location, location, location! Single family oceanfront home in the most desired location on the Newport Beach peninsula. Restaurants, shopping, fishing pier, surfing, movies, biking, boating, beach yoga, beach volleyball, boardwalk fun and more. Your amazing active lifestyle awaits. Park the car and forget about it because it is all right outside your front door. This home boasts a wide-open bottom floor with large entertaining kitchen and living for all your family and friends to enjoy. The large bi-folding cantina doors lead to an oversized patio looking out over the incredible beach and ocean. The upstairs is well situated for a large family plus friends. The large master bedroom looks out over the beach and ocean with views from the Newport Pier to the Huntington Beach Pier and Catalina and San Clemente Islands in the distance. The master bathroom is well appointed with dual vanity, oversized tub, walk-in shower, and separate toilet room. There are two bedrooms that share a jack-jill bathroom with separate vanity areas and shared shower and toilet rooms. The last bedroom is an oversized room that can be used as a bonus room, a large kids bunk room, or your own personal cinema. The last bathroom is large with a mini-tub shower combination. The entire house has recently been fully refreshed and ready for the next family to jump in and start enjoying. Don't wait, come see it today!
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

Bank of America awards $530,000 philanthropic investment into Orange County nonprofits to advance long-term economic success

Bank of America announced $530,000 in grants to 20 Orange County nonprofits to help drive economic opportunity for individuals and families. This first round of grants from the bank focus on workforce development and education to help individuals chart a path to employment and better economic futures, as well as basic needs fundamental to building life-long stability. Specifically, these local grants include support for job reskilling, food insecurity, affordable housing/shelter, youth education and employment, and healthcare.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
point2homes.com

336 Streamwood, Irvine, Orange County, CA, 92620

Excellent location. Live in sought-after Irvine!! This upstairs, junior one-bedroom home is your perfect choice. Spacious and airy with vaulted ceilings and sliding glass doors out to a deck with stream views. Included are lighted tennis courts, pool, spa, clubhouse and coin-operated laundry facilities. Hot water and trash are paid through the low HOA dues. Short distance to restaurants, grocery stores and banks!! Assigned carport parking is close by. Plenty of guest parking as well. The condo has been recently upgraded so you can move right in. Do not miss this opportunity to live in Irvine.
IRVINE, CA
point2homes.com

7730 Finevale Drive, Downey, Los Angeles County, CA, 90240

Beautiful turnkey 2,469 sq.ft. home with 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms located in a very desirable neighborhood in northwest Downey. This move-in ready property is in close proximity to great schools Maude Price Elementary School, Griffiths Middle School, & Rio Hondo Golf Club. The well-designed floor plan includes a formal living room, family room with full bar, & a huge master suite. Updated by the current owners the property boasts a well-appointed kitchen with a built-in 5-burner gas stovetop, double oven, tile flooring, granite countertops, & white cabinetry. Valuable enhanced include: two (2) remodeled bathrooms on main level, dual-pane windows, copper plumbing, & recessed lighting. The spacious master suite provides a private retreat with a large balcony & three (3) closets. Enjoy a game of pool in the family room while catching the latest professional or college game. The upgraded bar in the family room granite countertops, Viking beer fridge, Viking wine fridge, & a dual-kegerator, offering an enriching space for entertaining. The easy to maintain backyard is perfect for gatherings with colleagues, family & friends. The backyard is situated on a flat-rectangular lot that includes a gazebo, grass lawn, & a large patio area. Additional features: plantation shutters, crown moldings, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and water efficient landscaping. A detached 2-car garage with a wide & deep driveway that includes a newly installed electric car charging outlet.
DOWNEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Interest Rates#Real Estate Broker#The Real Estate Guru#Fed
point2homes.com

14242 Riverside Drive 104, Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles County, CA, 91423

The masterful design of this remarkable Sherman Oaks condo highlights its modern luxury. Designed by a professional decorator who used only premium custom finishes and elegant furniture, you will be instantly captivated by the stunning grand foyer with a custom tile design complemented by an elegant glass light fixture. The sleek gourmet kitchen is a balance of style and function. Your inner Chef will come alive as you imagine yourself in this kitchen with luxurious amenities such as quartz counters, high-end appliances, and breathtaking $60K cabinets. Adjacent to the kitchen you will find the formal dining room boasting recessed lighting, travertine flooring, and leaded glass. Perfect for family gatherings, the living room offers a stylish entertainment center, wood flooring, and a cozy gas fireplace complete with crystal rocks. The wet bar is an entertainer’s dream with marble counters, ample storage, and chic pendant light fixtures. Retreat for the evening to the spacious primary suite featuring recessed lighting and multiple walk-in closets. The en-suite bathroom features spa-like amenities with an impressive vanity including dual sinks, marble counters, and generous storage. The bathroom also showcases a Jacuzzi tub and walk-in shower with a rain shower head, heated floors and seat. The 3rd bedroom has been converted to a massive walk-in closet. However, it offers its own closet and electrical hookups and can be utilized as a bedroom, office, or den. The unit also includes a laundry room, 2 balconies, dual paned windows, and a brand new 4-ton AC. In addition, most of the furniture can be included in the sale. This unit is located in a meticulously cared-for complex with a pool and spa. Nestled in the highly desirable city of Sherman Oaks, it is close to Fashion Square, a lush park with a recreation center, Gelson’s, trendy shops, restaurants, and more. This is California living at its finest- presenting an opportunity that you don’t want to miss!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
point2homes.com

4131 Cedar Avenue, Long Beach, Los Angeles County, CA, 90807

Welcome to 4131 Cedar Ave located in the coveted Virginia Country Club neighborhood! This 1930 colonial home has been completely reimagined and impeccably restored by Alison White Homes and Mindy Laven while still maintaining its historical integrity. With over $1M in improvements, no expense was spared on details and materials to make this one of the most special and unique homes in Long Beach. This 5 bed, 4 bath, 3956 sq.ft. home is perfectly situated on an oversized 10,028 sq.ft. estate-sized lot featuring a resort style yard with a sparkling pool and spa with baja shelf, outdoor kitchen with BBQ, sink and refrigerator, a built-in fire pit with bench seating, 2 brick patios, a large limestone dining area and beautiful grounds with synthetic grass. This gorgeous backyard is wonderfully laid out and is perfect for entertaining family and friends or just quiet time reading and relaxing with your toes in the water. Brand new 528 sq.ft. finished garage with electric car charger, epoxy floors and french doors to yard, can also be converted into an ADU for addl options such as a home office, gym or mother-in-law unit. (There is addl parking behind the garage.) This amazing home showcases endless upgrades including being taken mostly down to the studs, but kept original detailing and moldings throughout, including 10" crown molding in living and dining rooms, an incredible stair banister, original interior doors and a hidden speakeasy preserved from the 1930s prohibition room. New plumbing, electrical, HVAC, roof, doors, windows and flooring throughout. Fabulous open floorplan featuring a large kitchen, breakfast area, great room and a grand living room with original fireplace. The chef's kitchen is appointed with custom cabinetry, marble countertops, 2 apron front sinks, walk-in pantry with custom shelving, butler's pantry, Thermador appliances and La Cornue range with custom plaster hood. Separate formal dining room & powder room complete the downstairs. Upstairs master retreat offers an oasis of beauty and light featuring French doors that open to a private balcony overlooking the pool and yard, large walk-in closet with custom built-ins and ensuite with dual vanities, large walk-in shower and soaking clawfoot tub. 2 bedrooms share a hall bath and 2 addl bedrooms share a jack and jill bath. Separate laundry room completes the upstairs. Accredited school district, close to VCC Golf Club and freeways.
LONG BEACH, CA
point2homes.com

10390 Stageline Street, Temescal Valley, Riverside County, CA, 92883

Beautifully maintained manufactured home on permanent foundation on private lot in Butterfield Estates. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home is perfect for the first time buyer or someone looking to downsize. Loads of updates including new roof in 2020, recently painted interior and exterior, updated dual pane vinyl windows, flooring. Newer water heater, HVAC, and garage door opener too. Vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan provide generous living spaces - dining area, large living room. The bedrooms are well-proportioned and have large closets for ample storage. The galley kitchen has loads of counter space and a window overlooking the patio and rear yard. Enjoy outdoor living with patio and aluminum patio cover, plus lots of yard space for pets and kids to play. The home is in a terrific inside tract location away from the main road where you'll love the peace of a private yard. Association amenities include pool, tennis and basketball courts, a community center, walking paths and greenbelts through the community. Affordable monthly HOA dues are $83. Low tax rate - approximately 1.1% with low special assessments at $598/year. Located in Temescal Valley with all the comforts of nearby Tom's Farm, Glen Ivy Hot Springs Spa, the Shops at Sycamore Creek and DeLeo Regional Park. And enjoy award-winning schools in Corona-Norco Unified School District.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
southocbeaches.com

Dana Point Farmers Market Saturday July 9 2022

Dana Point Farmers Market Saturday July 9 2022. #DanaPoint #FarmersMarket is on Saturdays in 2022. Market Vendors will no longer be providing its customers with plastic bags for purchase. It is strongly recommended that customers bring their own reusable bags. Dana Point Farmers Market is on Saturday’s Rain or Shine...
DANA POINT, CA
point2homes.com

24204 Sylvan Glen Road B, Diamond Bar, Los Angeles County, CA, 91765

The Amazing, Sweet Detached End-Unit Townhouse is located in one of the Desirable Communities of Diamond Bar, and 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home offers a very open floor plan, laminate flooring, and abundant natural lights, a gourmet updated kitchen with a granite countertop and stainless-steel appliances. The family room is an open-concept layout to a wonderful dining room area to the backyard connecting with a sliding glass door. The backyard offers a spacious area for entertainment. As you make your way up to the second level you will find three decent bedrooms and an upper laundry space with clothes racks. All the bedrooms upstairs make your life more secure and peaceful. The full-size bathrooms are equipped with a single vanity and large bath tube. Except for the 2 car Garage, your visitors also can access the public parking lot without designation. HOA Amenities include a swimming pool, and spa; Association Fee covers Water, and Trash also. Walking distance to Elementary school, Carlton J. Peterson Park, Skate Park; It is extremely easy to access the freeway, restaurants, grocery stores, etc. Must See! See! See!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
charlottenews.net

MBK Real Estate Companies Recognized as a "Best Place to Work" in the Orange County Business Journal's Annual Listing

MBK Real Estate dedicates the coveted award to its committed team for fostering a thriving culture of excellence. IRIVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2022 / A leader in real estate development throughout the western United States, MBK Real Estate has been named as one of the 'Best Places To Work in Orange County' by the Orange County Business Journal and the Best Companies Group.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
point2homes.com

200 S Carson Rd, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles County, CA, 90211

Copyright © 2022 Combined LA Westside Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Mortgage rate comparison for 200 S Carson Rd top. 200 S Carson Rd top. Similar properties for...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
point2homes.com

1952 El Dorado Drive, Acton, Los Angeles County, CA, 93510

Charming Acton home, great location. On approach, this home radiates happiness while beckoning you inside. Once inside, you are greeted with high ceilings & large living area coupled with the dining area. Anchored by a large fireplace, you can't help but picture your family gathered for the holidays. The kitchen offers ample storage, island w/seating & a large bay window that looks out to the beautiful backyard. The master suite is of good size with direct access to the backyard, large walk in closet & bathroom with soaking tub. The remaining bedrooms offer versatility for kids rooms, guest space or home office. The second bathroom offers dual sinks and shower/tub combo. The third is nicely appointed and can be accessed via the large laundry room that has convenient access to the back yard. Perhaps the crown jewel of the home, is the fantastic bonus room above the garage perfect for hosting epic game nights or to hang out with friends & family.
ACTON, CA
point2homes.com

18993 Canyon Tree Drive, Lake Forest, Orange County, CA, 92679

The Best Location in Canyon View neighborhood of Trabuco Canyon. Welcome to a serene upper end condo that looks onto a peaceful green area with gorgeous trees in a tranquil setting. This home offers 2 large vaulted ceiling bedrooms, plus a loft. Upgraded primary bathroom with newer decor and vanity sink in the main bedroom with an extra closet built-in. The kitchen features newer LED recessed lighting with warm light control, gas stove & oven, microwave, dishwasher & sit-up breakfast bar. Cozy dinning area that opens into family room with vaulted ceiling, array of windows & sliding glass balcony door adds to the family room serene atmosphere. Seller has placed a lovely electric mantel fireplace in front of the original fireplace. Staircase leads to loft bedroom, skylight & closet. Convenient one car garage with white storage cabinets, work bench & shelf. One additional parking is also included. There are two community pools with spas & a clubhouse available for parties & gatherings! Close by is the award-winning Portola Hills Elementary School and parks. Also nearby is the Concourse Park, Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park which has some of the best hiking paths & mountain biking trails in Orange County. Canyon View Association re-roofed approximately 2 years ago & balcony's were recently resurfaced. No Mello Roos in this complex. This property is "Sold as is" & Seller will not be repairing original fireplace. Features & appliances staying with the condo: electric mantel fireplace & TV above, refrigerator, mounting bracket in 2nd bedroom & inside stackable washer & dryer.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

