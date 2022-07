Norma Jean Sharpe, 84, of Wewoka, Oklahoma took her journey into Glory Land Thursday, July 7, 2022 in Seminole, Oklahoma. Norma Jean Sharpe was born to Harry Sharpe and Lena Mae Fish in Seminole County on November 27, 1937. She grew up in the Wewoka area, and graduated from Wewoka...

WEWOKA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO