Butler County, PA

Squires Make Donation To CYS

By Tyler Friel
butlerradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of young children in the area are making a donation to another organization in order to help kids in foster care. The William...

butlerradio.com

CBS Pittsburgh

Free food distribution event helps veterans and military families

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Happening tomorrow, there's another free food distribution for veterans and military families.Fresh produce, meat, milk, and shelf-stable goods will be handed out at noon. The event is at the Veterans Leadership Program on Smallman Street.These monthly distributions are in partnership with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Mercedes Kropf

Mercedes Kropf, 91, of Butler passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022. She was born in Cabot on June 6, 1931 to the late Thomas and Caroline (Lauter) Moore. Mercedes was employed by Moonlight Mushrooms for 30 years. She was a member of St. Josephs of Cabot where she served as treasurer of Christian Mothers, and past president of American Legion Auxiliary, Lauter-Falkner, Post 683. She loved doing volunteer work. Mercedes was known to be hardworking, family oriented and a great mother. She was loved and will be forever missed. Mercedes was the mother of Karen Kropf and Gregory Kropf; sister of Margaret Guzman and James Moore; and grandmother of Rachel Kropf and Ryan Kropf. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ernest J. Kropf who passed on May 31, 2022, whom she married on February 7, 1950, along with 4 sisters and 2 brothers. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from 5-7 at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A Blessing service will immediately follow in the funeral home. Burial will be held privately at Butler County Memorial Park.
BUTLER, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Get Go In Center Township Holds Official Grand Opening Celebration

(Story and photos by Sandy Giordano, Beaver County Radio News) (Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) A festive grand opening for GetGo’s Café and Market in Center Township was held on Friday, July 11, 2022, at 9 AM. The festivities started with a prize wheel and free good samples. The first 100 customers received gift cards, according to Brandon Daniels, GetGo’s manager of public relations. The Pirate Parrot and Get Go’s Lil’ Tot made a special appearance from noon to 1 PM. There was a ribbon cutting ceremony and a $2,500 check was presented to 412 Food Rescue. Food donations were also given to first responders , GetGo also offered a .10 discount off of the price of fuel that was featured throughout the weekend. Daniels said the new site features fresh , grocery items, snacks, and household items, food offerings and convenience., and self -checkout kiosks, the PA Lottery, online and instant tickets.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Butler County, PA
Society
County
Butler County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
butlerradio.com

Rock Life Program To Continue At SRU

Slippery Rock University is set to continue a program which helps those with intellectual or physical disabilities. Following an external review, the university decided to move forward with the Rock Life program. Officials say the curriculum will be redesigned as part of a four-year program. It will move under the...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
ahn.org

AHN Physicians Named to the Pennsylvania Medical Society Top Physicians Under 40 List

Five Allegheny Health Network (AHN) physicians in Western Pennsylvania have been named to the Pennsylvania Medical Society (PAMED) Top 40 Physicians Under 40 list for 2022. Michael Aziz, MD, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Allegheny and Westmoreland Counties. Tajh Ferguson, MD, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Allegheny County. Jessica Hoyson, MD, Obstetrics & Gynecology,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Kiski Twp. Loses Number Of Police Officers Amid Mass Resignations

A community in Armstrong County lost nearly their entire police force following a mass resignation by officers late last week. Our news partners at WPXI report that four out of the five police officers in Kiski Township resigned at midnight on Friday. The officers cited harassment and intimidation as the...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Ag Secretary Reminds Residents About Spotted Lanternfly

State agriculture officials are once again sounding the alarm about the spotted lanternfly. Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding was in Washington County last week, which was just added to the spotted lanternfly quarantine list earlier this year. Redding spoke in front of a rail yard, because research has found the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Whiskey Rebellion Festival returns to Washington County

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - A parade took over downtown Washington on Saturday to kick off the Whiskey Rebellion Festival. It was the first year back since the pandemic and KDKA's Amy Wadas was in charge of the opening ceremony. After the opening parade, festival-goers got to take in the festival which was full of live music, historical reenactments, tours, and more. The festival takes place each year on the second weekend in July and you can learn more about the Whiskey Rebellion Festival on the Bradford House Historical Association website at this link.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New Trafford manager focuses on tackling blight

Trafford’s new manager, who has been on the job since late April, said she wants to focus on code enforcement and blight in the borough. Jaime Peticca, 43, of Greensburg, took over for Ashley Stack, who left the post in early April to take a job as assistant manager at North Strabane Township in Washington County. Stack had worked as Trafford’s manager for about four years.
TRAFFORD, PA
WTRF- 7News

One-year-old found dead in Pennsylvania pool

A one-year-old was reportedly found dead in Pennsylvania on Sunday, according to KDKA The news outlet said the one-year-old was found unresponsive in a pool in Beaver County. WPXI reports officials performed CPR but couldn’t revive the child. No cause of death has been ruled at this time and an investigation is still underway.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

'It’s a shocker.' Kiski Township residents want local police back

When residents of Kiski Township and North Apollo awoke Friday morning, some were surprised to learn they had lost their 24-hour, seven-days-a-week police department. Four police officers and the police secretary quit Thursday and early Friday, leaving only a newly appointed police chief and the school resource officer. State police...
NORTH APOLLO, PA
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: July 8-10

Session Americana will play classics of American roots music, along with original songs, at the weekly SummerSounds concert, beginning 7 p.m. today at St. Clair Park in downtown Greensburg. The Boston-based folk/rock collective comprises a rotating line-up of singers and multi-instrumentalists who promise a raucous live show. Group members have...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

John F. Carroll

John F. Carroll, 67, of Butler passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022. He was born in Warren, Ohio on January 13, 1955 to the late Jack and Ellen Carroll. John was a graduate of Knoch High School Class of 1972 and later went on to serve his country Honorably in the United States Navy. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Above all else he loved spending time with his family. John was the beloved husband of Sandra J. (Wetzel) Carroll since their marriage on August 27, 1976; loving father of Brandi L. Hill and John (Lacey) Carroll; and grandfather of Emma Carroll and Madison Carroll. All services will be held privately through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
BUTLER, PA
popville.com

“Follow up on love and support for my mom”

Thank you so much to everyone who has reached out to send mail to my mom, and thank you to anyone who donated to her GoFundMe as well. My family and I appreciate your love and generosity! Receiving love for my mom means a lot, and weighs heavily in a time when there are not only rough times personally, but nationally/globally too.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Michael “Cash” Crawford II

Michael “Cash” Crawford II, 21, of Butler passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022. He was born in Butler on February 18, 2001 to Michael and Loretta Crawford. Michael attended Butler High School and later went on to the New Castle School of Trades for Electrical Engineering. He loved hunting and fishing with his dad. Michael also enjoyed baseball, football, and cooking. He was known to be humble, caring, helpful, loyal, family oriented, and humorous. He was loved and will be forever missed. Michael was the brother of Michelle Crawford, Meagan (Justin) Olson, and Julia Crawford; grandson of William (Janice) Conner and Mary Crawford; and uncle of Austin Olson, Madison Parker, Justin “LJ” Parker II, and Maddox Weltner. He is also survived by a large and loving family. Michael was preceded in death by his grandmother Julie “Pie” Conner and grandfather Raymond Leon. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 from 5-7 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home.
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Residents could be jailed for putting furniture out with trash in Vandergrift

Upholstered furniture items are now forbidden to be put out for garbage pick-ups in Vandergrift. Council on Tuesday unanimously approved an ordinance prohibiting residents from doing that. Anyone wanting to test how serious borough officials are about the ordinance should be prepared to pay a fine ranging from a minimum...
VANDERGRIFT, PA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania taxpayers have a right to know how universities they support are spending their money | PennLive Editorial

If you’re giving someone $500 million dollars each year, you have a right to know how they’re spending it. That’s the approximate amount Pennsylvania taxpayers dole out to Penn State, University of Pittsburgh, Temple, and Lincoln Universities, all part of the Commonwealth System of Higher Education. These universities are considered “state-related.” They are legally private institutions that receive state funding in exchange for offering reduced tuition rates to Pennsylvania residents.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

