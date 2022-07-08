Squires Make Donation To CYS

Mercedes Kropf, 91, of Butler passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022. She was born in Cabot on June 6, 1931 to the late Thomas and Caroline (Lauter) Moore. Mercedes was employed by Moonlight Mushrooms for 30 years. She was a member of St. Josephs of Cabot where she served as treasurer of Christian Mothers, and past president of American Legion Auxiliary, Lauter-Falkner, Post 683. She loved doing volunteer work. Mercedes was known to be hardworking, family oriented and a great mother. She was loved and will be forever missed. Mercedes was the mother of Karen Kropf and Gregory Kropf; sister of Margaret Guzman and James Moore; and grandmother of Rachel Kropf and Ryan Kropf. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ernest J. Kropf who passed on May 31, 2022, whom she married on February 7, 1950, along with 4 sisters and 2 brothers. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from 5-7 at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A Blessing service will immediately follow in the funeral home. Burial will be held privately at Butler County Memorial Park.

