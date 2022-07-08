Squires Make Donation To CYS

Michael “Cash” Crawford II, 21, of Butler passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022. He was born in Butler on February 18, 2001 to Michael and Loretta Crawford. Michael attended Butler High School and later went on to the New Castle School of Trades for Electrical Engineering. He loved hunting and fishing with his dad. Michael also enjoyed baseball, football, and cooking. He was known to be humble, caring, helpful, loyal, family oriented, and humorous. He was loved and will be forever missed. Michael was the brother of Michelle Crawford, Meagan (Justin) Olson, and Julia Crawford; grandson of William (Janice) Conner and Mary Crawford; and uncle of Austin Olson, Madison Parker, Justin “LJ” Parker II, and Maddox Weltner. He is also survived by a large and loving family. Michael was preceded in death by his grandmother Julie “Pie” Conner and grandfather Raymond Leon. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 from 5-7 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home.
