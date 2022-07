Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Christina Elmore (Insecure) is set as a lead opposite Melissa Benoist and Natasha Behnam in The Girls On The Bus, HBO Max’s political drama series from Warner Bros. TV. The series centers on Sadie McCarthy (Benoist), a journalist who romanticizes Tim Crouse’s Boys on the Bus book and who scrapped her whole life for her own shot at covering a presidential campaign for the paper of record. Sadie hits the trail and eventually bonds with three female competitors, Grace, Lola (Behnam) and Kimberlyn (Elmore). Despite their differences, the women become a found family...

TV SERIES ・ 16 MINUTES AGO