PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — I-95 in South Philadelphia is undergoing a major repaving project, but Eyewitness News viewers say it’s creating a dangerous situation. It’s a very bumpy ride on the stretch of highway between Pattison Avenue and the Girard Point Bridge. “I thought I was going to lose my life, to be quite honest with you,” Anthony DiPasquale said. DiPasquale is left rattled and stranded after hitting exposed bridge joints on I-95. The impact was so intense it blew out his front tire. “It’s like you’re hitting a brick wall,” DiPasquale said. “Your whole front end gets screwed up. Luckily, I just got...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO