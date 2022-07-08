ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian State TV Says Trump Is 'A Beaut', Hopes for His Return as President

By Brendan Cole
Newsweek
 3 days ago

A Kremlin propagandist has spoken of his desire to see the return of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency, which he believes could see dialogue between Moscow and Washington resume.

During his nightly TV show, Vladimir Solovyov said that there was no longer any communication between the U.S. and Russia, suggesting Moscow had rebuffed moves by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken for negotiations

"Maybe you want to talk but we don't want to. We don't want to take any steps towards you, we'll wait for Trump," Solovyov said.

Trump is weighing up a run for the presidency in 2024, for which he is already the leading Republican primary contender.

"Of course Trump is a beaut," Solovyov said on a program on TV channel Russia-1 on Tuesday, using the word "krasavchik," which is a catch-all Russian term of endearment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4faYiT_0gYmNw8y00
This combination image shows former U.S. president Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2020. Russian state TV anchor Vladimir Solovyov has said he looks forward to the return of Trump to the U.S. presidency. JIM WATSON/Getty Images

"I am deeply convinced that if Trump was around, there wouldn't have been a February 24," the anchor of Evening with Vladimir Solovyov said, referring to the day that Russia invaded Ukraine.

He said that Trump would not have behaved as "disrespectfully as Biden and his team" during the negotiations in December when tensions were high after a Russian build-up of troops on its border with Ukraine.

"Biden is fundamentally different from Trump, Trump even said 'NATO Is not needed,'" Solovyov said. "Trump hates Ukraine," because it was "trying to do everything for Trump not to get elected."

After one of his panelists praised the former U.S. president, Solovyov continued: "I would like to say, Trump, Trump, Trump because Americans constantly analyzing our program will immediately have a heart attack."

As the panelists spoke about the prospect of unrest in the U.S. and Europe caused by factors such as rising prices, one expert, Maxim Bratersky, from Russia's Higher School of Economics said "declining standards of living will force local citizens to take to the streets and overthrow their governments."

"It is quite clear when this will happen in America—in November," Bratersky added, referring to the midterms in which Trump is expected to play a key role.

A clip of Solovyov's comments was shared by journalist and Russia watcher Julia Davis, who tweeted that "Russian propagandists plot to provoke unrest in the U.S., harming us in every way they can."

"They pine for Trump's return and point out that—despite his looks & other causes for criticism—he is their best option," she added.

Trump's relationship with Russia was heavily scrutinized throughout his presidency. U.S. intelligence agencies concluded Moscow interfered in the 2016 and 2020 elections to try to boost Trump's chances of election, although the Kremlin has denied this.

Meanwhile, Trump was the subject of another Russia-1 program that reflects Kremlin thinking. 60 Minutes anchor Olga Skabeyeva suggested this week that Moscow is considering whether to "reinstall" Trump as the U.S. president.

Newsweek has contacted the Trump team for comment.

Fred Wucher
3d ago

It won’t be happening, Vladimir Putin, because by 2024 or sooner than that, God willing. Trump will be in our version of your Gulag, Federal prison, for all his crimes against our democracy, especially his failed coup attempt on January 6th. 2021.

tex1
2d ago

hey trumpsters , those of you who can read , read this article , I know you will call it fake news , but it's straight to Trump from Russia with love 💘 .

Marsha Wiggins
3d ago

I hope you learn how to use a tool for your spelling. You need to be educated. Typical Trumpian. And it is always about the money. He has grifted off his supporters to the tune of over 155 million. He also wants to stay out of jail. He has blood on his hands and is a terrible excuse for a human being.

