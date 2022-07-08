VIDEO: March for Justice set for today

HARTFORD, Conn — Hartford police are investigating two separate shootings that happened in the early morning hours of Sunday. Police say they responded to the first incident at approximately 3:04 a.m., at an address on Baldwin Street where the victim, a male in his thirties, was seeking treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Police say they determined that the shooting occurred a couple of blocks away, in the area of 649 Wethersfield Avenue.
