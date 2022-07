SPRING VALLEY – An educational exhibit from an organization that is trying to end human trafficking will be coming to Spring Valley. On Tuesday morning, Truckers Against Trafficking, a non-profit dedicated to educating and equipping members of the trucking, bus and energy industries with tools to combat exploitation, will have a trailer at the Wal-Mart Distribution Center. The Freedom Drivers Project will provide a glimpse into the realities of human trafficking and how volunteers can take steps to fight it. The exhibit and multimedia presentation will be open from 6 AM – 10 AM and from 2:30 PM – 6 PM.

