Predicting the impacts of land management for sustainable development on depression risk in a Ugandan case study

By Thomas Pienkowski
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgricultural intensification and expanding protected areas are proposed sustainable development approaches. But, their consequences for mental health are poorly understood. This study aims to predict how forest conservation and contract farming may alter resource access and depression risk in rural Uganda. Residents (N"‰="‰695) in 11 communities in Masindi District were asked...

