Iowa’s defensive backfield just added its latest reinforcement. The Hawkeyes picked up a commitment from defensive back Kahlil Tate out of the Kenwood Academy in Chicago, Ill. Tate joins fellow defensive back commits John Nestor and Zach Lutmer and he represents the 17th pledge in Iowa’s 2023 class. According to 247Sports, ESPN, On3 and Rivals, Tate is a consensus three-star commit. He chose the Hawkeyes over fellow finalist Wisconsin and Power Five offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Syracuse and Tennessee. Tate picked up his offer from Iowa on...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 MINUTES AGO