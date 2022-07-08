Lindsey’s Co-Owner Says Closing Was Tough Decision

AKRON, Ohio — This weekend's concerts that were scheduled to take place at Lock 3 in downtown Akron have been moved to the Goodyear Theatre. Although officials gave no specific reason for the change in venue, it comes as the city of Akron reinstated its overnight curfew – which will remain in effect until further notice -- amid ongoing protests regarding the police shooting death of Jayland Walker.

AKRON, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO