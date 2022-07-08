ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Lindsey’s Co-Owner Says Closing Was Tough Decision

By Jim Michaels
whbc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Employees and customers. The co-owners of Lindsey’s Restaurant on West Tusc near I-77...

www.whbc.com

Lori Miner
3d ago

my aunt n I went there often to enjoy each other's company. The food I ordered was good never had any problems I think the food come in good portion size was worth the money spent. My Aunt passed away few years back haven't been there since.

