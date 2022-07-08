ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mini Nuclear Reactors Land in Scientific Spat Over Waste Output

Cover picture for the articleA public fight over an academic study that cast doubt on advanced nuclear reactors’ waste promises has heightened a rift between supporters and skeptics of the technology as policy-makers seek to boost nuclear’s role in meeting climate-change goals. The fight has thrust the new reactor designs into...

As of last week a REPORT came out about A Technology That makes Batteries for solar companies using, of spent Nuclear waste!!

