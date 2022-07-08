Mini Nuclear Reactors Land in Scientific Spat Over Waste Output

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global energy sector, Ricardo, a world-class, strategic environmental and engineering consulting company, has received 3million GBP from the UK Government to design, install and operate a combined heat and power demonstrator plant with a carbon negative footprint which will showcase climate repairing technology. The plant will demonstrate the effectiveness of community scale greenhouse gas removal and clean energy using sustainably-sourced forestry waste. The funding is awarded through the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio (NZIP) under the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005348/en/ Homested Farm carbon capture demonstrator site (Photo: Business Wire)

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 HOUR AGO