Joliet City Council Considering Water Rate Increase

The Joliet Public Library is excited to welcome Valerie Devine, former Executive Director of the Rialto Square Theatre, to the library staff. Devine will fill the role of Special Projects Coordinator. The Special Projects Coordinator is responsible for developing all-ages programming, procuring exhibits and creating experiences that will draw in more library users. This includes planning the library’s Star Wars Day, and participating in community wide events like the Light Up the Holidays Festival and Parade. Devine will also work with local artists and art cooperatives to coordinate the Ottawa Street Branch’s new art studio space and display local artwork year round.

JOLIET, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO