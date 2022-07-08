Joliet City Council Considering Water Rate Increase

You can’t force voters to do the right thing in elections. Elections, especially primaries, are always a mix if good and bad results. In Orland Park, the extremist Republicans managed to survive thanks to one of the lowest voter turnouts we have seen in a long time. In the 6th District, Orland Park’s extremist rightwing Mayor Keith Pekau will face-off with moderate Centrist Congressman Sean Casten. The extremist Republican’s “victory” in Orland portends the GOP’s collapse. Controversy plagued Sean Morrison faces a strong Democratic challenge in the 17th Cook County District, a seat he barely managed to hold four years ago. Moderate Republicans have been erased and the party is left to the nut jobs.
