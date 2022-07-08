ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Joliet City Council Considering Water Rate Increase

qrockonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA consulting firm hired by the city of Joliet is asking the City Council to raise water rates for Joliet customers to continue to fund the city’s effort to bring Lake Michigan to the city by 2030....

www.qrockonline.com

spotonillinois.com

Will County Public Works & Transportation Committee met July 5

Here is the agenda provided by the committee: I. CALL TO ORDER II. PLEDGE OF ALLIGIANCE TO THE FLAGIII. ROLL CALL IV. APPROVAL OF MINUTES 1. WC Public Works & Transportation Committee - Regular Meeting - Jun 7, 2022 9:00... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 17:42. 17:42. 17:42.
WILL COUNTY, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

There Are Underwater Invaders in Kane County Local Streams and Rivers

There are underwater invaders in our local streams and rivers and we want you to help us find them on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. The culprit is the Rusty Crayfish — a tiny aquatic creature that’s an invasive species in Kane County. Help naturalists round up some rowdy Rusty Crayfish in an attempt to reduce their numbers.
KANE COUNTY, IL
qrockonline.com

Will Co. Returns To Medium COVID Community Level

Will County is back at a Medium COVID-19 Community Level. The county had been in the High level for two weeks until last Thursday. The change is due a drop in coronavirus cases. Cook County has also moved from High to Medium, while Lake and DuPage Counties remain at a High Level.
WILL COUNTY, IL
Joliet, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Joliet, IL
tncontentexchange.com

Merrillville to update comprehensive plan

MERRILLVILLE — After more than two decades without an update, Merrillville’s comprehensive plan is due for a refresh. The town has issued a request for proposals and qualifications (RFP) from firms interested in developing a new comprehensive plan that will guide development, redevelopment and capital improvements for at least the next decade in Merrillville.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
thelansingjournal.com

Governor announces disaster declaration for deadly Calumet City condo fire in May

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (July 7, 2022) – On Thursday, July 7, Governor JB Pritzker announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved a disaster declaration for the Park of River Oaks Condominiums in Calumet City which was devastated by a fire on May 30. This disaster declaration will allow residents, condo homeowners, and businesses to apply for low-interest loans for damages not covered by insurance.
CALUMET CITY, IL
qrockonline.com

Joliet Public Library Hires Former Rialto Square Theatre Executive Director

The Joliet Public Library is excited to welcome Valerie Devine, former Executive Director of the Rialto Square Theatre, to the library staff. Devine will fill the role of Special Projects Coordinator. The Special Projects Coordinator is responsible for developing all-ages programming, procuring exhibits and creating experiences that will draw in more library users. This includes planning the library’s Star Wars Day, and participating in community wide events like the Light Up the Holidays Festival and Parade. Devine will also work with local artists and art cooperatives to coordinate the Ottawa Street Branch’s new art studio space and display local artwork year round.
JOLIET, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Porter County Council calls for 'more aggressive' code enforcement

Porter County officials say they're making progress on code enforcement, but county council members say they aren't moving quickly enough. Development & Storm Water Director Bob Thompson says the current system with a hearing officer is considerably better than what the county used to have. And the county now has the funding to deal with unsafe buildings, following changes to permit fees in recent years.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
qrockonline.com

Joliet woman shares the magic of nature with winning photo

Joliet resident Michelle Wendling won June’s portion of the Forest Preserve District’s Preserve the Moment Photo Contest with a stunning shot of sunlight streaming through the trees at Hadley Valley preserve. “I went to Hadley Valley specifically because it was a misty morning and Hadley always has the...
JOLIET, IL
qrockonline.com

Fight Breaks Out In Parking Lot of Entertainment Venue in Crest Hill

A fight in the parking lot of Family Fun Zone brought Joliet and Crest Hill police to the scene. It was Saturday, July 9th at about 7 p.m. when a fight broke out. No one was injured. No word of arrests. Family Fun Zone is located at Theodore Street and Cedarwood Drive in Crest Hill.
CREST HILL, IL
95.3 MNC

Hammond proposes making it illegal to discharge a gun in the city

The City of Hammond is proposing a major step to fight back against gun violence. State Representative Linda Lawson proposed legislation in 2018 to make it a Level 6 Felony to fire a loaded gun into the air within Hammond’s city limits. The legislation failed to get a hearing, according to the Northwest Indiana Times.
HAMMOND, IN
Block Club Chicago

Black-Owned Company Wants To Reopen Closed South Side Save A Lot That ‘Did Not Meet Our Moral Standards’

AUBURN GRESHAM — A Black-owned business hopes to take over Auburn Gresham’s closed Save A Lot — and it’s promising the store will see major improvements. The business, Yellow Banana, buys stores from Save A Lot and runs them under the Save A Lot name. But if it’s able to take over the Auburn Gresham store as planned, it’ll offer higher-quality products and redesign the interior so it’s not “beat to all hell,” co-owner Michael Nance told neighbors during a community meeting Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Five-Count Felony Indictment Against Joliet Township Supervisor Angel Contreras –

Joliet Township Supervisor Angel Contreras is facing a five-count grand jury felony indictment after having been arrested on Father’s Day and charged with aggravated DUI and operating while license revoked, with further investigations revealing had two previous DUI convictions and two previous convictions of driving on a revoked license.
JOLIET, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Largest Screen in the State Planned for Former Randall 15 Theater

Work is underway by a Michigan-based company to reopen the former Randall 15 movie theater in Batavia. The theater has been closed since 2020 after the state first implemented COVID restrictions. According to the City, the Emagine Entertainment Company is redeveloping the theatre and recently received City Council approval to...
BATAVIA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Sprinkler system puts out fire at Oswego movie theater

A sprinkler system put out a fire at the Classic Cinemas Kendall 11 movie theater Friday night. The theater is located at 95 Fifth Street in Oswego. A news release from the Oswego Fire Protection District says firefighters responded to the building at around 8:30. The fire was in a boiler room on the theater's second floor. People in the theater were evacuated and the building's sprinkler system was activated.
OSWEGO, IL
FOX2Now

Best school districts in Illinois

A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good school will provide students with the tools and support to make that choice, and the foundational skills necessary to succeed in the workforce.
ILLINOIS STATE
suburbanchicagoland.com

You can’t force voters to do the right thing in elections

You can’t force voters to do the right thing in elections. Elections, especially primaries, are always a mix if good and bad results. In Orland Park, the extremist Republicans managed to survive thanks to one of the lowest voter turnouts we have seen in a long time. In the 6th District, Orland Park’s extremist rightwing Mayor Keith Pekau will face-off with moderate Centrist Congressman Sean Casten. The extremist Republican’s “victory” in Orland portends the GOP’s collapse. Controversy plagued Sean Morrison faces a strong Democratic challenge in the 17th Cook County District, a seat he barely managed to hold four years ago. Moderate Republicans have been erased and the party is left to the nut jobs.
ORLAND PARK, IL

