Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro edge-rusher and reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt could find himself chasing history this fall. Watt tied Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan last season for the most sacks accumulated by a player in a single campaign with 22.5, and the 27-year-old seemingly could easily reach at least 23 quarterback takedowns for 2022 if he remains healthy for a full 17 games. As Kevin Patra of the NFL's website recently pointed out, Watt could also become the first player to ever lead the league in sacks for three straight seasons.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO