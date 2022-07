The Indiana School Board will hold a meeting tonight and the superintendent’s contract is on the agenda. The board will have a motion on the agenda to extend the contract of superintendent Michael Vuckovich for five years starting the first day of July in 2023. The salary and agreement will be negotiated and approved between all parties on or before February 23rd of next year. The board will also look to approve Vuckovich’s membership in the NCEE’s Superintendent’s Alliance for the 2022-2023 school year.

INDIANA, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO