People from across the globe gathered — both virtually and in person at Detroit’s Marygrove College — for the Allied Media Conference from June 30 to July 3. For more than 20 years, the now biennial conference has garnered thousands of attendees from New York and California to France and Canada to engage in conversations and interactive exercises centered on social justice matters. After hours, participants kept the conversations going against the backdrop of music by local performers and over drinks and savory bites at places like Detroit City Distillery, reinforcing the event’s mission to explore the intersections of art and activism.

DETROIT, MI ・ 37 MINUTES AGO