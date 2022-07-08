Film project skips town after Roe ruling
A movie slated to start filming in Arkansas this week has relocated because of the state's abortion ban.
Driving the news: The production of " Eric Larue " directed by actor Michael Shannon has moved to Wilmington, North Carolina, according to a news release from the producer to Arkansas' film commissioner.
Why it matters: Restrictive reproductive health care policies may be a tipping point for companies choosing to do business with, or in, certain states.
- By reducing labor force participation and earnings among women, Arkansas' near total abortion ban will cost the state $1.2 billion per year, one estimate says.
Yes, and: The Motion Picture Association estimates the film and television industry is responsible for about $150 million in wages and 2,600 jobs in Arkansas.
Details: Arkansas Economic Development Commission, which oversees the state Film Commission, won't disclose the number of film projects currently underway.
- But a spokesperson told Axios via email there are "several ongoing film projects in the state, and there are several more planned to begin shooting later this year."
Flashback: Season 3 of " True Detective ," " Mud ," and " Sling Blade " were all filmed in Arkansas.
What they're saying: "To our knowledge, no other filmmakers with ongoing projects or planned projects have expressed intention to withdraw due to Arkansas’ trigger law," the commission’s spokesperson wrote.
- "Likewise, we are not aware of any businesses in any other industries in the state that have withdrawn planned projects or ongoing projects in response to Arkansas trigger law," they added.
