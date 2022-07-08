ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Bucks County Offers 8 Options to Cross the Delaware Without Paying Toll

By Ken Knickerbocker
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s7WS4_0gYmA5mR00
Image via iStock.

While many of the bridges that connect Pennsylvania and New Jersey across the Delaware River are toll crossings, Bucks County offers plenty of free alternatives, writes Joe Votruba for New Jersey 101.5.

Many of these free crossings are overseen by the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission, a bi-state agency appointed by both Pennsylvania and New Jersey officials. The group uses revenue that is generated by more heavily trafficked crossings to maintain the smaller, free ones.

Here is the full list of the free crossing from Bucks County to New Jersey:

  • The Riegelsville Bridge (Connects Riegelsville, PA and Riegelsville, NJ)
  • The Upper Black Eddy–Milford Bridge (Connects Upper Black Eddy, PA and Milford, NJ)
  • The Uhlerstown–Frenchtown Bridge (Connects Uhlerstown, PA and Frenchtown, NJ)
  • Centre Bridge (Connects Solebury, PA and Stockton, NJ)
  • The New Hope–Lambertville Bridge (Connects New Hope, PA and Lambertville, NJ)
  • The Washington Crossing Bridge (Connects the Washington Crossing section of Upper Makefield, PA to the Washington Crossing section of Hopewell, NJ)
  • The Calhoun Street Bridge (Connects Morrisville, PA and Trenton, NJ)
  • The Lower Trenton Bridge (Connects Morrisville, PA and Trenton, NJ)

Read more about the toll-free bridges in New Jersey 101.5.

Comments / 0

