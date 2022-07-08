ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archbishop Wood High School Standout Runner Takes on Phillie Phanatic – and Wins

By Ken Knickerbocker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JAowH_0gYm9bk400
Image via Runner's World.

Gary Martin, a standout runner from Archbishop Wood High School in Warminster, took on Phillie Phanatic for the last race of his high school career – and came out triumphant, writes Dominique Smith for the Runner’s World.

Martin put on his school uniform for the last time in front of a huge crowd at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team.

The race against the team’s mascot took place there and it turned out be an easy win for Martin and the perfect wrap-up to Martin’s historic season and storied high school running career.

During the season, Martin, who has committed to the University of Virginia, showcased some incredible performances that were among the top performances in both the state and country.

He currently holds the fastest times in the 800m, 1500m, 1600m, mile, and 3200m in Pennsylvania. He also ran the mile run in 3:57.89, which makes him only the fourteenth high school runner to go under a four-minute mark.

Meanwhile, his 3:41.63 in the 1500m was the second-fastest time in the country.

Read more about Gary Martin in the Runner’s World.

PHILADELPHIA, PA
