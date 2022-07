If you've been waiting to get yourself (or a loved one) a new smartwatch or fitness tracker, this is one bargain not to be missed. The Sense is Fitbit's most advanced smartwatch yet and it's just dropped to its lowest ever price on Amazon for Prime Day. Right now, there's a massive AU$167.95 saving to be had on the Fitbit Sense, dropping it to just AU$282 – a very generous 37% discount! That said, this exciting offer is only on the Carbon/Graphite model (opens in new tab) (aka the black one). If you'd prefer the two other colour options, they're discounted too, but by just 23% – still a great bargain though.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 HOURS AGO